Line-up announced for 2022 Film Forum at Galway Film Fleadh

Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland is supporting the Film Forum at the 34th Galway Film Fleadh this year: a line-up of case studies, roundtable discussions and industry talks for filmmakers and industry professionals to explore and exchange ideas.

Joined by a host of industry experts, Screen Ireland has curated four separate panels covering TV drama co-production, using hit series Hidden Assets as a case study; distribution and the success of recent Irish cinema release, An Cailín Ciúin; audience development and harnessing new technology to find them; and the introduction of the National Talent Academy network, encompassing National Talent Academies for Film and Television, Animation and three Crew Hubs nationwide.

The Fleadh Forum will take place in the Veranda Bar at the Galmont Hotel on Thursday, 7th July 2022. The event is RSVP only, and a waitlist will be established if the event is oversubscribed.

To attend the Fleadh Forum, RSVP via email to fleadhforum@screenireland.ie by 1st July, 2022.

Fleadh Forum – Full Schedule

11.00 – 12.00

TV Drama & International Co-Production Case Study: Hidden Assets

Much TV drama these days is being financed like a feature film. It involves producer-led co-production structures and multiple financing partners – even Eurimages is now contemplating a fund for TV drama. We look closely at how such a TV drama was financed from multiple sources and structured as a co-production with the producer at the centre.

Panelists: Peter McKenna (Screenwriter, Hidden Assets), Andrew Byrne (Screen Ireland), Siobhán Bourke (Saffron Pictures)

Moderator: Sheila de Courcy

12.00 – 13.00

National Talent Academy Network: Introducing the Academies and Crew Hubs

In 2020, Screen Ireland supported the establishment of the National Talent Academy network – 2 National Talent Academies for Film and Television, and Animation, and 3 crew hubs. The network was established to increase scale across skills development for the industry, as well as respond to the need for more crew training.

This session will be introduced by Gareth Lee (Skills Manager Screen Ireland) and Andrew Byrne (TV Manager Screen Ireland).

Panelists: Alan Duggan (National Talent Academy for Film and Television), Deirdre Barry (National Talent Academy for Animation), Jade Travers (Crew Hub East), Lorraine Higgins (Crew Hub West), Paul Ryan (Crew Hub South).

Moderator: Sheila de Courcy

14.00 – 14.45

Distribution Case Study: An Cailín Ciúin

As Irish language film An Cailín Ciúin passes over €700k at the UK and Ireland box office, we explore how Irish distributor Break Out Pictures brought the film to market.

Panelists: Robert Finn (Break Out Pictures), Nell Roddy (Break Out Pictures)

Moderator: Celine Haddad

14.45 – 15.30

Audiences: How do we know where they are?

We know audiences are there, but how much thought is given to the wants and needs of the audience. This panel discusses how can we explore the latest thinking in technology to inform us.

Speaker: Niels Alberg (Publikum)

