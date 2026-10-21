Clayface – A body horror bloodbath

Reader Rating 0 Votes 3.5

Clayface, the supervillain origin tale of one of Batman’s infamous rogues, is out this week in Irish cinemas. Clayface follows young, up-and-coming actor Matt Hagen (Tom Rhys Harries), who, after a horrible and brutal attack, is left with nothing left in his life. His livelihood is gone, his friends are gone, so he seeks out a doctor developing a cutting-edge procedure. It works for Matt, but there are unforeseen side effects, and Matt is faced with a question: move on from his past or burn it all to the ground?

Clayface is one of the most fun times at the cinema I’ve had in recent times; it’s up there with Resident Evil and Whalefall with its sense of style and ambition. Unlike Resident Evil and Whalefall though, it doesn’t quite reach the same heights of quality. For example, the quality of the CGI is inconsistent. There are several scenes where it is absolutely brilliant; how Matt’s body begins to repair itself is a highlight.

There is also a particular scene when Matt begins to fully realise his abilities. He smothers one person by literally pulling them into his stomach, and it is disturbing. This is just one of several examples that had me, and the audience around me, enthralled. The body horror on show in Clayface is fun, and the utilisation of it in the narrative is thrilling. Unfortunately, there are also moments where it doesn’t work. They are few and far between, but when they show up it did throw me.

It’s all surface

Another issue with the film is that the cast is not as strong as I had hoped from a screenplay by Mike Flanagan. It feels like it has been sanded down somewhat, and a bit of the bite was taken out. Especially in the age we live in right now. There are few memorable lines or standout moments for characters outside of Tom Rhys Harries’ Matt Hagen, which is a real shame. I will say though, the third has an absolutely bonkers action set piece which utilises the majority of the cast to full effect.

On the topic of Rhys Harries, he is easily the best part of the film. It’s Matt’s world; we’re all just living in it. His descent from nice guy to revenge-fuelled trickster is believable, and it helps keep the narrative engaging even if it follows similar beats of the genre. He also has a magnetic energy which elevates those in scenes with him. He has a great rapport with Naomi Ackie’s Dr. Caitlyn Corr. Their journey together is sweet, but ultimately tragic.

The cinematography of Clayface is another fascinating element. Gotham City seems at first like the glitziest version of itself we’ve ever seen. However, in my opinion, there is a real sense that Gotham reflects the mindscape of Matt. It is at first shining and bright, but as the film progresses and Matt’s mind fractures and spirals, more of the neon streets and grimy locales rise from beneath the supposed smooth surface. This is further reflected in the theme of the film: moving on from your past, not letting the demons of your past smother you; it’s a timely one.

Clayface joins a long line of fun horrors that have come out this year; though not as potent or as original as some of the others, it is still a thrilling watch.

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