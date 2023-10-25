Review: The Killer

Reader Rating 0 Votes 4

Coming to Netflix soon is David Fincher’s latest film, The Killer. This cold, meticulous film stars Michael Fassbender as a nameless assassin. On one particular mission, something happens and dominos fall, and so this character has to deal with the ramifications the only way he knows how, with cold, calculated efficiency.

Going into The Killer I knew two things, this was a David Fincher film and that it starred Michael Fassbender. So as the film opened with a straightforward inner monologue I was immediately fascinated by this figure. Fassbender plays this character with an air of absolute menace. He may be the main character but it’s rare that you’re worried for him. I’d actually say it was vice versa. When this man sets his sights on someone there is a dark efficiency to him. Within his mind, he maps out every situation, has a mantra he keeps to and he adapts to any situation that is thrown at him.

It’s hard to empathise with Fassbender’s character but I found myself full of morbid curiosity. I wondered how he was going to deal with each new target and I was thrilled each time a chapter ended and a new one began.

All of this cerebral build-up is helped by the thrilling momentum of the action within The Killer. There is one fight scene that is absolutely brilliant. It is so innovative that it feels like it vibrates on a different frequency. You’ve heard of shaky cam, in The Killer there is the vibrational cam and I loved it.

Then there is the score and the soundtrack, the soundtrack to the film and the assassin’s life is provided by The Cure. it is suitably moody and at times intense. On top of that is the score provided by the dynamic duo of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross and as per usual, it was fantastic. A word that came to mind with this particular film was ‘alive’. At one point it felt like the world of the film was undulating. That it was keeping in step with Fassbender’s killer.

Another aspect I appreciated were the locations Fassbender travelled to. Every chapter within the film is set in a new city and each new city gives a whole new style to the film.

The Killer is a brilliant film. It has many things going for it. A fascinating character at its centre, an intense and intriguing story and an impeccable score.

