Wildwood – A rough kind of magic

Reader Rating 0 Votes 4

Out this week in Irish cinemas is the latest animated film from Laika Studios and director Travis Knight, welcome to Wildwood. Starring Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Jacob Tremblay, and Carey Mulligan, Wildwood follows Prue (Lee), a young teen in Oregon who is growing out of the magic of her childhood. Unfortunately, her magic hasn’t grown out of her. One day, while out, her baby brother Mac is kidnapped by a murder of crows. She and her friend Curtis (Tremblay) set out to find him in the forbidden forest on the outskirts of town, and when this rescue mission is over, both teens will be changed forever.

Wildwood is a brilliant but flawed film. The world is beautifully crafted; the work that has gone into building this world and the characters that inhabit it is phenomenal. There is no other word for it. From the briefest but devastating tears to the bombastic battles, Laika has never been better. The world is breathtakingly beautiful, from the seemingly mundane Oregon with its streets filled with hipsters and hippies to the Wildwood, which is full to the brim with magical creatures and mystical elements. You could spend hours taking it all in, and you’d still only be scratching the surface of the work of this award-winning team.

Accompanying the stunning visuals is a powerful score by Dario Marianelli. It’s evocative, it’s brutal, and it’s simply superb. Marianelli creates an audio scape full of devastation, but equally full of dreams. There are two sides to the Wildwood. There is the beauty of the land that clashes with the bitterness of the people within it. This is where Marianelli’s score hits hard.

I don’t want any part of your fairytale

There is also a clashing of elements within the film, though the acting is great from an impressive cast. The young actors in particular are a highlight; the dialogue at times comes across as stale and not as emotionally charged as the story demands. Lee and Tremblay both have fascinating journeys across Wildwood. Prue is on the hero’s journey to find her brother. Curtis, on the other hand, is simply trying to survive and figure out what he wants to be in this new environment he finds himself in. Both characters, by the end of the film, learn powerful lessons, and Lee and Tremblay convey the growth of their respective characters well.

Another character of note is Alexandra, the dowager governess played by Carey Mulligan. She’s a fascinating antagonist with a deeply tragic background. Though the narrative gives her a powerful motivation, I never felt Mulligan’s performance got above a certain level. I felt that this character deserved more than Mulligan delivered. One of my favourite performances came from Tom Waits, who plays a secondary villain. He’s magnetic and is in a handful of scenes which amount to maybe 5 minutes of screen time, but those scenes are memorable because of his performance. Apart from that, the cast of characters are fairly basic, their designs far more engaging than their performances.

This is where I found my main issues with the film. Several of the characters felt reminiscent of classic figures in literature, but don’t have the same impact. I found many similar elements in Wildwood that reminded me of other fantasy stories like The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe as well as Labyrinth.

Ultimately, even with my gripes, Wildwood is a thrilling film, a flawed but thrilling film. One that all audiences will adore.

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