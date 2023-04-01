Japanese Film Festival Ireland 2023 is almost here

The Japanese Film Festival Ireland returns for its 14th edition this April, with an exciting programme that will bring the best of Japanese cinema to audiences across Ireland.

Ireland’s only truly national film festival will showcase more than 20 films this year. From the latest anime hits to exciting indie discoveries. The festival will run from April 8th – 28th, with screenings in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick, Sligo, Waterford, and Dundalk. That’s not all, – for the first time – Wexford town.

“As ever, we’re delighted to be able to bring the Festival to sites across Ireland – with Wexford a new addition to the schedule this year. Whether you’re a Festival regular or have never been before, we can’t wait to welcome you at our screenings nationally.” Maeve Cooke, director of access>CINEMA

Highlights from this year’s programme include the multi-award-winning drama A Man, the acclaimed ‘tokusatsu’ superhero reboot Shin Ultraman, delectable ramen documentary Come Back Anytime, and new anime features such as Suzume, Blue Thermal and The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbyes.

Ticketing links and full listings will be available at www.jff.ie. Ticket sales information for screenings are also available from each participating venue.

The Embassy of Japan and access>CINEMA are the co-organisers of the Festival.

Ramen enthusiasts are in for a treat with the charming documentary Come Back Anytime, about a couple who’ve run a tiny Tokyo noodle restaurant for decades and the community that has formed around a shared enthusiasm for the restaurant’s delicious shoyu (soy sauce) ramen.

JFF is excited to bring Shin Ultraman to screens across Ireland. This is the acclaimed ‘tokusatsu’ superhero reboot from the team behind Shin Godzilla and the Evangelion series. Anime fans won’t want to miss Anime Supremacy!, a film that takes audiences behind the scenes of the Japanese animation industry via a lively and entertaining tale of artistic rivalry. Anime features being screened at this year’s festival include the moving sci-fi teen romance The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbyes and the feel-good flying adventure Blue Thermal.

As ever, JFF will also bring a selection of independent films and exciting discoveries to Irish audiences. This year’s line-up includes New Religion, Keishi Kondo’s eerie, surreal horror film that marks the arrival of an exciting new voice in Japanese independent cinema. Your Lovely Smile, meanwhile, is a delightfully quirky road trip comedy-drama that transforms into a heartfelt tribute to Japan’s independent cinemas and filmmakers. This year’s classic screening is a film from the late Yoshishige Yoshida (also known as Kijū Yoshida), one of the leading figures of the Japanese ‘New Wave’. Yoshida passed away in December 2022, and audiences in Dublin will have a rare opportunity to see the director’s cut of his 1969 masterpiece Eros + Massacre on the big screen.

Japanese Film Festival 2023 Screening Schedule:

Dundalk

An Táin Arts Centre: April 8th

Limerick

Belltable: April 12th-13th

Sligo

Sligo Film Society @ The Model Arts Centre: April 13th

Cork

Triskel Christchurch: April 15th

Gate Cinema: April 24th-27th

Waterford

Garter Lane: April 18th-19th

Wexford

Wexford Arts Centre: April 20th & 25th

Galway

Pálás: April 20th-23th

Eye Cinema: April 24th-28th

Dublin

Light House Cinema: April 20th-27th

Having attended the Japanese Film Festival before, I can tell you it’s an absolute blast. The energy at each screening is ineffable. It’s so much fun and highly recommended.

