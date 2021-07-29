48 Hour Challenge celebrates 5 Years and opens call for filmmakers

The Little Cinema and Galway City of Film 48 Hour Challenge returns this August for its fifth year. Up to 10 teams from all over the country will compete to write, shoot and edit a 5 minute film in just 48 hours for the chance to be crowned Best Film and scoop the main prize of €500 plus custom made hoodies, sponsored by TG4.

Each team will have to incorporate a line, a prop and a genre into their film just to add an extra layer of difficulty.

After a launch on Thursday 26th August at which the teams will find out their line, prop and genre, they will make films between 9am on Friday 27th and Sunday 29th August.

The films will be assessed by a team of independent judges who will award the prize for Best Film, as well as Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Use of Prop, Best Use of Line and Best Special Effects.

The Challenge will culminate in an open screening of the films that will take place online via Live Stream at 7pm on 29th August 2021 with each team captain joining to introduce their film to the public audience.

Entry for the Challenge is free, with a refundable deposit of €50 taken to book a place. Those interested in taking part can contact littlecinemagalway@gmail.com to register their interest and get the application form.

Each team must have a minimum of 2 members but organisers encourage collaboration and welcome teams of 6-10 people. Organisers advocate for gender balance, diversity and inclusion of those underrepresented in the film industry across the teams who apply for the Challenge and ask that you endeavour to apply this in your team planning process. Applications close on Wednesday 11th August.

2021 marks a milestone fifth year of the Little Cinema & Galway City of Film 48 Hour Challenge and to celebrate there will be a special Live Stream on Wednesday 4th August chatting with the previous winners and participants of the Challenges to get their thoughts and advice for those taking part this year. Past winners include Liza Bolton’s film The Postcard (2017), Conor Quinlan & Ronnie Quinlan’s film Connection Interrupted (2018) Conor Hooper & Jamie Hoopers’ (twice winners) Loving Alex (2019) & House of A Thousand Eyes (2020).

The Little Cinema & Galway City of Film 48 Hour Challenge is an initiative of the Galway City of Film and funded by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.