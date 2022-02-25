Break Out Pictures announce the on demand release of award-winning Irish feature, Arracht, on February 28th

Following on from international raves and awards and significant box office success, Arracht, the stunning debut from writer-director Tom Sullivan, will be released on a number of digital platforms at the end of the month.

Arracht is a bracingly authentic and tender story about finding hope when all else is lost, focusing on Colmán Sharkey, a ﬁsherman, a father, a husband, living on the wild shores of Connemara in 1845 as The Great Hunger descends. The film blends Ireland’s tragic history with more modern elements of genre conventions and boasts a wide cast of Irish actors including Screen Daily’s Star of Tomorrow nominee, Dónall Ó Héalaí in the starring role. The film was shot entirely on location in Connemara with a beautiful score from Emmy-nominated Irish group Kíla.

Dónall Ó Héalaí and Peter Coonan in Arracht

Arracht was selected as Ireland’s official entry for the 2021 Oscars® and recently optioned for a Hollywood remake. It is produced by Cúán MacConghail of Macalla Teoranta and backed by Screen Ireland Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland (FÉ/SI) is the national development agency for Irish filmmaking and the Irish film, television and animation industry. and is a film from the Cine4 scheme funded by TG4.

Viewers can stream or download-to-own this incredible film from various platforms including Google Play, Virgin Media, Sky Store, IFI @Home , Volta ,You Tube, Amazon, Chili, Rakuten and BFI Player.

It can also be pre-ordered here: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/arracht

Stay tuned to Scannain on social media this week for a chance to win a free viewing code!