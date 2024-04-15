Script-mentoring programme supporting Disabled writers to advance in Film and Television

Accessibility consultancy Tilting the Lens today announced a script-mentoring partnership and bursary with Fís Éireann / Screen Ireland’s National Talent Academy for Film & Television Drama. An initiative aiming to diversify the existing talent in the film and TV industry in Ireland. The programme, called ‘Screen Stories: Getting Disabled Writers in the Room’ will support up to five Disabled writers to achieve their full potential in screenwriting, while aiming to address systemic barriers that have historically limited their participation, promotion and success.

We’re delighted to be broadening the nature of training available to writers to ensure that those who have previously been excluded from the writers’ room can be supported. Working with Tilting the Lens, we hope to curate a dedicated programme that empowers new voices and new storytellers in the industry. Eibh O’Brien-Collins – Programme Director, National Talent Academy for Film & Television Drama

In our work championing accessibility, equity, and social justice, we have always believed that greater visibility and representation of Disabled talent was vital behind the camera as well as in front. Much of the work of Tilting the Lens sees us advising major global brands and media platforms, guiding them in their move from awareness to action by creating more accessible practices, policies, and places. This partnership with National Talent Academy for Film & Television Drama will allow us to collectively gauge and assess the level of interest and need across the Disabled community to work, gain experience, and create a pipeline of expert talent across the film and television sectors, enabling us to advocate collectively for further resources, increase the sector’s capacity and intersectional diversity. Sinéad Burke, Founder – Tilting the Lens

The call for applications is live at www.nationaltalentacademies.ie and interested emerging writers with an idea for a fiction/drama-based TV pilot, series or short film have five weeks to complete the process, which is designed and supported to be accessible to as many people as possible. The scheme is open to ideas for a live-action drama, short film, or TV series.

The closing date for applications is Friday 17 May at noon. An information session and Q&A will be hosted online at noon on Friday 26th, April.

The development programme, which runs from approximately June to November 2024, will enhance the writing and editing skills of the participants allowing them to progress script(s). It comprises training, peer-networking, workshops, talks, Q&A sessions with acclaimed industry professionals, and one-to-one mentorship in areas where selected participants require support from creatives within and outside the film and TV sector. The programme will provide engagement with Disabled and non-Disabled industry experts. A bursary will also be provided to participants to support them as they devote time to the programme.

To support the selected Disabled writers in their specified ambitions, the programme will be curated and designed, with bespoke training, mentoring and events developed to drive forward work by new and emerging talents.

The National Talent Academy Film & TV Drama is an initiative of Screen Ireland and is managed by Ardán.