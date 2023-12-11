Irish coming-of-age film Spilt Milk wraps principal photography  in Dublin

Irish/Scottish feature film Spilt Milk wrapped principal photography in Dublin on Friday, December 8th completing a five-week shoot at various locations in and around the capital.

Spilt Milk follows eleven-year-old Bobby O’Brien who dreams of becoming a great detective like his TV hero Kojak. Bobby sets up a private investigation enterprise with his best friend Nell Casey but the disappearance of his older brother sets them off down a dark path.

Director Brian Durnin makes his feature directorial debut alongside screenwriter Cara Loftus who wrote the Irish coming-of-age screenplay.

Spilt Milk is produced by Laura McNicholas for 925 Productions (Ireland), James Heath for MTP (Scotland) in association with Cormac Fox for Vico Films (Ireland)..

The film introduces newcomer Cillian O’Sullivan in his debut feature role as aspiring junior sleuth Bobby with Naoise Kelly as his best friend Nell. The young actors are joined by a superbly talented Irish ensemble including Danielle Galligan (LAKELANDS/SHADOW & BONE), Laurence O’Fuarain (THE WITCHER BLOOD ORIGIN), Pom Boyd (THE DRY/FRANK OF IRELAND) and Lewis Brophy (BALTIMORE).

Director Durnin is surrounded by a stellar production crew including Cathal Watters as Director of Photography, Editor Colin Monie, Production Designer Shane McEnroe, Costume Designer Gwen Jefferes Hourie and Casting Director Aine O’Sullivan.

We began financing Spilt Milk during covid and to now be shooting in this community in the heart of Dublin with our incredible cast and crew, and to see the magic in the dailies is very exciting. Following wrap our edit will begin in Glasgow with a festival debut expected mid 2024. Laura McNicholas, Producer – 925 Productions

I was thrilled when Laura first approached us with the project a couple of years ago, and we jumped on board as soon as we read Cara’s wonderful script. Brian and Laura’s energy and commitment to getting the project going has been extraordinary to see. I’m excited to get stuck into the post process with the team!” James Heath, Producer – MTP Films

It’s a testament to Laura, Cara and Brian’s determination, vision and talent that they have assembled such a fantastic team, both in front of and behind camera, to help bring Spilt Milk to reality. I’m so honoured to be working with them on such a powerful, significant film. Cormac Fox, Executive Producer – Vico Films

The film was developed with the support of Screen Ireland with production finance funding from Screen Ireland, Coimisiún na Meán and RTÉ along with support from the Irish and UK government tax credits. Post-production will take place in Glasgow.