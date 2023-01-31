RTÉ and Screen Ireland announce Storyland 2023

RTÉ and Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland have announced increased investment in the award-winning short drama series Storyland.

Designed to create opportunities for new talent to pitch, develop and produce drama for our screens, Storyland has acted as an invaluable springboard for Irish writing, directing, producing, and acting talent throughout the island of Ireland to develop their careers.

RTÉ and Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland have come together to increase the investment in Storyland. In 2022, for the first time, Storyland short dramas were broadcast on RTÉ2 as well as RTÉ Player, providing a wider platform for new drama talent and increased funding for these original Irish drama commissions.

We are seeking to commission eight scripts, working closely with script writers and producers on their development. Writers from the worlds of television, film, theatre, advertising, literature, documentary, and journalism are being sought, whether or not they have written for television or film before.

Of the eight dramas developed, three single dramas of 25 minutes duration will be commissioned for production.

Storyland is committed to ensuring diversity and an equal gender balance across all key creative positions and to being inclusive when considering the make-up of each team.

Storyland has been a great way to discover and nurture new and unique voices with untold stories. As part of our continuing commitment to identify and promote a diverse range of voices and talent, it was exciting to see Storyland being embraced on television and reaching a wider audience. It’s an essential ramp for drama talent to showcase their work locally and globally and we’re delighted to be working with Screen Ireland on our commitment to raise the profile of Irish drama. David Crean, Acting Head of Drama - RTÉ

We are delighted to be working with RTÉ on the continued investment in new talent via the Storyland scheme, which gives a first opportunity to emerging voices within a short television format. I look forward to seeing this year’s submissions and the variety of new stories. Andrew Byrne, Television Project Manager – Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland

Deadline for Entry: 24th February 2023 – 12 midnight

More information and FAQs available at: Storyland call-out