A raft of Irish talent nominated for the 2023 BAFTA Awards

Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland has congratulated Colm Bairéad and the creative team behind Irish film An Cailín Ciúin on its British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) nominations, which were announced today. An Cailín Ciúin was nominated in two categories – Best Film Not In The English Language and Colm Bairéad for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Irish acting talent was strongly represented across all acting categories – with Paul Mescal, Daryl McCormack, Colin Farrell in the running for Best Leading Actor, Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan nominated for Best Supporting Actor and Kerry Condon for Best Supporting Actress. The Banshees of Inisherin, filmed in the West of Ireland, garnered 10 nominations at the awards, while The Wonder, produced by Element Pictures, picked up a nomination for Best Outstanding British Film.

Additionally, the Northern Irish short, An Irish Goodbye, was nominated in the British short film category. It was written and directed by Ross White from east Belfast and stars Seamus O’Hara (The Northman, Game of Thrones), James Martin (Marcella, Ups and Downs), Paddy Jenkins (Hunger) and Michelle Fairley (Game of Thrones, Fortitude).

Our heartfelt congratulations to Colm Bairéad and the creative team behind An Cailín Ciúin on today’s BAFTA nominations. We are so proud of the journey this film has undertaken, from its beginnings via the Cine4 scheme to the incredible audience response at home and around the world, breaking new ground for Irish-language film. We’re also delighted to see such incredible recognition for Irish acting talent, with nominations for Paul Mescal, Daryl McCormack, Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon. The continued success of The Banshees of Inisherin, with 10 nominations, showcases the incredible work both on camera and behind the scenes from Irish creatives and crew. Désirée Finnegan, Chief Executive – Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland

Based on Irish author, Claire Keegan’s acclaimed story, Foster, with the screenplay written by Bairéad, An Cailín Ciúin is an intricate, deeply felt coming-of-age drama that delves into the meaning of family through the eyes of a neglected young girl. Set in rural Ireland in 1981, the film follows Cáit (Catherine Clinch) as she is sent from her overcrowded, dysfunctional household to live with distant relatives for the summer. She is welcomed with open arms by Eibhlín (Carrie Crowley), but her husband, Seán (Andrew Bennett) keeps Cáit at arm’s length. Slowly, however, a warmth grows within this makeshift family and Cáit begins to blossom in their care. But in this house where there are meant to be no secrets, she discovers one painful truth.

An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl) was produced by Cleona Ní Chrualaoi of Inscéal. It was made as part of the Cine4 funding scheme for Irish-language films in partnership with Screen Ireland, TG4, and the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI). The film is also in receipt of the Irish Government’s Section 481 tax incentive.