Galway Film Fleadh names Maeve McGrath as new programme Director 

Galway Film Fleadh has announced the appointment of Maeve McGrath as the new Director of Programming, taking over from Will Fitzgerald. McGrath will be responsible for curating the festival’s annual line-up.

McGrath is a festival programmer and producer having previously worked as Artistic Director of Kerry International Film Festival, producer at Carlow Arts Festival and joint short film programmer at the Dublin International Film Festival.

McGrath is embedded in community arts practice with The GAFF in Limerick where she recently curated a community audio/visual project, ’Tiny Little Histories’ and she produced ‘TravFest,’ a Traveller Wellness Festival as part of Guth na Mincéirí. McGrath completed her Masters in Media Studies at Mary I/UL in 2015 graduating with her thesis, Irish Short Film: The Road To Oscar which followed the route of Irish short films to the Academy Awards.

It is an honour to be joining the brilliant team at the Galway Film Fleadh. The Fleadh has a very special place on the film festival circuit both nationally and internationally and I am delighted to be part of the team that will programme the 35th edition of the festival. I have always loved watching films, since I was a child queueing outside the Royal Cinema in Limerick to see the latest release. There is something very comforting in settling into a cinema seat and letting a film take you on a journey. To work in the film festival world is a joy for me and I I look forward to being part of the continued growth of the Galway Film Fleadh and supporting the development of both emerging and established film makers. Maeve McGrath, Programmer – Galway Film Fleadh

On behalf of the Board of Galway Film Fleadh I am delighted to welcome Maeve McGrath as Director of Programming. Maeve brings a breadth of experience and creativity to the role and we look forward to working with her as we prepare for an exciting Fleadh 2023. Annie Doona, Chair – Galway Film Fleadh

The Galway Film Fleadh will run 11-16 July 2023.