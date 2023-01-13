Review: M3GAN

Reader Rating 0 Votes 3.5

M3GAN is a sci-fi horror film about an advanced super toy that goes from sugary sweet to horrifically homicidal with the flip of a switch. Starring Allison Williams, Violet McGaw and Amie Donald and Jenna Davis as Megan, M3GAN asks an age-old question: Why do we keep making superstrong A.I. that always turns on us!?

M3GAN is an enjoyable but flawed film that has a new horror icon at its centre. This demented doll starts off harmless enough. She is created by Gemma (Williams) to help her with her niece Cadie (McGaw) who has recently lost both her parents in a tragic accident. With this advanced toy, Gemma hopes she can help Cadie come to terms with this loss. Unfortunately, Megan begins to exhibit skills that put people in harm’s way.

M3GAN – It’s nice to have a friend

M3GAN understands exactly what it is. It’s a cheeky, funny horror with some cool kills and a properly messed up villain. Megan is a brilliant character and what is so fascinating is that the film takes its time before she properly arrives on the scene. The film builds up the emotional core of the film effectively. Seeing how Gemma is trying to connect with her grieving niece (and failing at it) is quite moving. Both Williams and McGraw have a believable rapport.

Then Megan makes her debut and she does not do things by half. From her style to how she talks to people there is something fascinating about her. And when she decides you don’t deserve to live well, you’re not long for this world. There is one scene involving Megan and a young bully that will stay with me for some time due to its violence and absurdity.

M3GAN is also predictable. There is a scene early on in the film that is so obvious in its setup for the final act that I was taken out of the film. Also, some of the supporting characters are two-dimensional and honestly boring.

Also, the film isn’t as wild as I thought it could have gone. I wished that they would have ratcheted up the violence and innovation of some of the set pieces in the film. These ultimately though are nitpicks, M3GAN is a lot of fun. With a great human story at its centre and a new horror icon leading the charge M3GAN is a flawed but fun recommendation.

