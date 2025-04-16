A Samurai in Time – A low budget darling

Reader Rating 0 Votes 5

The Japanese Film Festival is currently happening all across Ireland, and this year looks to have more films shown across Ireland. The first film I got to see was A Samurai in Time. This film follows Kosaka Shinzaemon (Makiya Yamaguchi), a samurai from the Azui clan in the Edo Period. During one night, he clashes with another samurai, and when lightning strikes, he is transported into the future, approximately 140 years.

He lands in 2007 Japan and finds himself in a Jidaigeki (period drama) set. With no way home, he begins to integrate himself into modern times, trying to find a purpose in this new life.

The time of the samurai is gone

A Samurai in Time is a quietly brilliant film, there are several layers to this seemingly straightforward film. There is the fascinating theme of finding purpose late in life. Shinzaemon was a regular samurai, there was nothing spectacular about him. He led a life devoted to his clan in an age of turmoil in Japan. He was content, and when he was transported to the future, he lost everything. He lost family, friends, and purpose. Thankfully, he found everything within the industry of stuntwork.

He meets Yuko (Yuno Sakura), and she helps him acclimate to his new surroundings, along with helping him find a job in an industry that he surprisingly flourishes in. In a strange twist of fate, his samurai training makes him an outstanding stuntman. Watching Shinzaemon try and navigate this new world is endearing and full of comedic moments. A particular moment with his first interaction with a prop gun was quite funny. Yamaguchi brings an understated humanity to the role. His interactions are earnest, and his growth throughout the film is compelling.

A love letter to the genre

An aspect of A Samurai in Time which seriously impressed me was the budget. At a budget of approximately ¥26 million (€160,602), this film achieves so much. From the costume design to the locations, this crew worked incredibly hard to deliver something remarkable. Another noteworthy aspect is that director Jun’ichi Yasuda put his own money into the production. Everybody is putting their everything into this film, and it all comes to a surprisingly emotional climax. One I didn’t think the film had in it.

The third act of A Samurai in Time is where everything just comes together and cements the emotional resonance of the story. I was on the edge of my seat, and when the film finished, I wiped away tears as I came to respect a whole industry I didn’t know about until this film.

There is one final screening of A Samurai in Time in Waterford during the Japanese Film Festival. If you live there, or maybe want to make a day trip, I can’t recommend this film enough.

