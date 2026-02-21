DIFF 2026, The Exit 8 and adapting videogames to the big screen

At DIFF 2026 this year, they screened The Exit 8, a Japanese psychological thriller adapted from the bestselling 2023 indie videogame phenomenon of the same name.

Set within an endless, sterile subway passageway, the film follows an unnamed man trapped in a looping corridor governed by unsettlingly simple rules: do not overlook anything out of the ordinary. If an anomaly is discovered, turn back immediately. If not, proceed and exit via Exit 8. But even a single mistake sends him back to the beginning. As tension builds and perception begins to fracture, the film becomes a haunting meditation on repetition, paranoia and the fragile nature of reality.

The film is directed by Genki Kawamura, one of Japan’s most influential contemporary producers and filmmakers. Internationally recognised as the producer behind Makoto Shinkai’s global hits Your Name and Weathering With You, Kawamura has built a reputation for high-concept storytelling across film and literature. His move into videogame adaptation signals an intriguing expansion of his creative range and reflects the increasing crossover between interactive and cinematic forms.

DIFF 2026 – Game on

The screening will be accompanied by a panel discussion bringing together videogame developers, enthusiasts and filmmakers to examine the craft of adaptation. From player agency to cinematic suspense, and from branching narratives to fixed frames, the discussion will explore the creative and technical challenges of translating interactive storytelling for cinema audiences.

As gaming culture continues to shape contemporary art, music and visual language, DIFF wishes to highlight the growing dialogue between mediums and invites audiences to consider how stories evolve when they move from console to screen.

Storytelling On Screens – Adapting Videogames To Film

Venue: Haymarket House

Date: 22-Feb

You can book tickets to attend this event here.

