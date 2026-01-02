Irish Film & TV UK adds Dr. Eddie McCaffrey as Director

Irish Film & TV UK (IFTUK) announced the appointment of a new Director today, as Professor of Film & TV Production & Industry Engagement, Dr. Edward (Eddie) McCaffrey has joined the Board of IFTUK as Director of Industry & Academia Partnerships.

Born and raised in Northern Ireland, Eddie moved to London in his early 20’s and, for over 35 years, Eddie has worked as a practitioner and academic, starting his first production company in 1987, then launching an internet TV company in 2000, and went on to work with some of the biggest names in the NGO/Business world, such as the WHO, Honda, Barclays, London Business School, and Novo Nordisk .

Eddie’s academic career began as a part-time lecturer in 1987, before rising through the ranks to become a professor in 2023. In 2016, Eddie took on a full-time academic role, and over the last decade, he has focused on bridging the gap between academia and the film/TV industries, for which he has received several awards.

In 2017, he played a pivotal role in collaborating with his university and Adrian Wootton, OBE (CEO of the British Film Commission & Film London), to launch the UK-wide ‘Creative Campus Network’ among over 70 UK universities/colleges and screen industry employers. With screen industry organisations across the spectrum, including Netflix, Sky, Sony Pictures, Avid, Screenskills, PACT and many more, working with institutions all over the UK, Eddie helped steer the CCN over the following five years.

In 2022, Eddie joined the Board of the Creative Skills Academy Hub, a partnership between Film London, Middlesex University, London Higher, Capital City Colleges Group (and industry partners). Funded by the GLA London Mayor’s office, the partnership was aimed at helping young people, particularly underrepresented young people, find training, work experience and/or jobs in the screen industries. The partnership eventually morphed into the Metro London Skills Academy, in which The National Film & Television School is another partner.

We are delighted to welcome Eddie to the Board of IFTUK. His strong links and experience with academia and the film & TV industry will add a whole new dimension to the Board. With the current Board consisting of experts in Governance, Finance,Business Development, Law, Communications, Sales & Marketing, Distribution, Production & Exhibition, Eddie’s unique expertise ensures we have a well-rounded Board with skills to support the delivery team. Carey Fitzgerald, Chair – IFTUK

It is a great honour and privilege to be part of the IFTUK. I look forward to working with my fellow Board Members and Chair, Carey Fitzgerald, to carry on the wonderful and important work they have and are doing to further and foster the cause of Irish Film & Television work and talent in the UK. Dr Eddie McCaffrey

The appointment starts with immediate effect.