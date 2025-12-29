TG4 Announces €10 Million Funding for New Creative Ideas in 2026

TG4 has announced a €10 million funding package to commission new creative content, develop new producers, and strengthen its continuous commitment to original Irish language content and the future of the independent production sector in 2026.

The funding will be made available for the development and production of new and innovative projects across multiple genres and demographics, including entertainment, arts, lifestyle, factual, current affairs, young peoples, childrens and drama, with a strong focus on nurturing new voices and emerging production companies. This investment sits alongside existing committed funding, reinforcing TG4’s long-term support for the creative production sector.

The funding will be rolled out through open commissioning rounds, including an open commissioning round that closed before Christmas and will deliver clear pathways for new producers to engage with TG4’s content team. TG4 intends to work with new production companies as well as existing companies to increase our development of the independent production sector.

The investment will help producers scale their businesses and develop sustainable creative pipelines. TG4 will have a strong focus on developing the production sector in the Gaeltacht to allow for better distribution of our creative funding across all Gaeltacht regions.

TG4 will also announce new content output contracts in 2026.

Additionally, TG4 will invest in news and current affairs in 2026 and will commence a new digital news multiplatform news service in and more commission more current affairs programmes.

This €10 million investment underlines our ambition as a Publisher Broadcaster for TG4’s content slate and our confidence in new creative talent across the production sector. By supporting new ideas and new producers, while continuing our existing funding commitments, we are investing in the future of great storytelling and in the next generation of Irish language creative voices. Deirdre Ní Choistín, Director General – TG4

This announcement forms part of TG4’s wider strategy to continuous development of the independent production sector, with a strong focus on the Gaeltacht, to champion innovation, plurality and originality in content creation, while ensuring continued investment in projects already in development or production.