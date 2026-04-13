The Stranger – An emotive take on the nihilism of humanity

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Out this week in Irish cinemas is the French period drama, The Stranger, directed and written by François Ozon and starring Benjamin Voisin.

The Stranger follows Meursault, a young Frenchman in 1930s Algeria who is living day by day with no consequence until he is informed that his mother has passed away. He heads to the nursing home, which he had placed her in when she became unwell. Then, a day after his mother’s funeral, he meets an old friend by the name of Marie at the baths.

Throughout these series of events in the first act of The Stranger, you learn quickly that Meursault is incredibly apathetic. He doesn’t seem to care about his job, he doesn’t seem to care about his mother’s death, and he doesn’t seem to care about his growing relationship with Marie. There is a cold detachment to his life. It is this apathetic nature that permeates the whole film; Mersault’s nature represents the French views of the Algerians. Though the Algerians are seen everywhere, they are rarely heard. Even when they do speak, they aren’t given subtitles, adding to the disconnection you’re meant to feel towards them.

As I stated earlier, the film is set in late 1930s Algeria, and director François Ozon showcases this with a black and white lens. The design choice of black and white adds an additional layer of authenticity to this period drama. Combine that with the lighting and use of shadows gives The Stranger a lot of character.

Doesn’t matter to me

As the plot of The Stranger starts to unfold, Meursault’s passive nature is challenged, and when a friend of his is seemingly in danger, he makes a brash decision seemingly out of nowhere, which has dire consequences. This is when the film enters its third act, and we see what happens when the world takes notice of Meursault’s nature.

It is at this point that the film becomes abstract with its analysis of Meursault and his views of the world. There are dreamlike scenes where Meursault questions everything, and it becomes quite intense. It is here that Benjamin Voisin really lets it all out, and I was thoroughly impressed with his performance.

The Stranger is a brilliant slowburn of a film, with an intriguing and nuanced lead character. Meursault’s journey throughout the film is fascinating and deeply moving. I highly recommend it for those looking for something a little off the beaten track.

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