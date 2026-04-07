Blades of the Guardians – Visceral battles coupled with visceral emotions

Reader Rating 0 Votes 5

Coming out on the 17th of April in Irish cinemas is the latest epic tale from Chinese director Yuen Woo-ping. Blades of the Guardians tells an epic tale set during the Sui Dynasty and follows wandering bounty hunter Dao Ma (Wu Jing) and his young nephew Xiao Qi (Ju Qianlang). They are tasked by an old friend with bringing a young revolutionary to safety ahead of the roads being blockaded by the Emperor and his forces. Zhishilang’s point of view of equality for all puts him in the good graces of the people of China, but at odds with the Emperor, so Dao Ma, Xiao Qi, Ayuya and Ani join forces to bring Zhishilang to safety.

What would you do for love?

This is but one strand in this multi-layered tapestry, filled with bloody battles, betrayals, and outstanding martial artistry. Blades of the Guardians is a brilliant film. What begins as a story about bringing a revolution to the masses turns into something far more intimate as politics slowly give way to personal grievances. A father’s love for his daughter leads to the destruction of their clan, and a brother’s love for a sister destroys his life forever. The film begins as an epic but turns into something far more heartfelt as it reveals itself throughout the 2-hour runtime.

Along with the powerful themes of family and love, Yuen Woo-ping sets a bloody and brutal stage. The fight choreography on show in Blades of the Guardians is phenomenal. Between the swordplay and martial arts displayed by the cast and stunt team, there is a lot to take in visually. The film does not just rest there, with Yuen Woo-ping and his cinematographer Tony Cheung Tung-Leung delivering a breathtaking set piece after set piece. A battle within a sandstorm is a particular highlight. Watching the characters battle not just each other but the elements is thrilling.

Something truly impressive to behold

The pace of the film is as breakneck as the fighting, and that can be a problem at times. The film, at times, can move from set piece to set piece without letting the story and the characters breathe. This can make the pace feel quite disjointed in places. This wasn’t too much of a detractor, though.

Thankfully, when the characters are allowed rest between fights, they are a lot of fun to be around. Dao Ma is your usual free-spirited character. He’s seemingly an anti-hero, but honestly, he’s a big softy unless you hurt those he loves. The usual protagonist schtick. There are several other characters, such as Shu (Yu Shi) and Yan Ziniang (Li Yunxiao), who round out the main cast nicely with their own unique personalities. A surprising character for me was Ayuya. Her journey from the beginning of the film to its climax is emotionally potent, and Che Lijun displays an incredible range. She was a real highlight for me.

Blades of the Guardians is a thrilling film; if you’re a fan of epic martial arts films, I can’t recommend this anymore to you. It’s a wonderful film with a lot of talent behind it, giving everything they can to it.

Stay tuned to Scannain for more news, reviews and interviews.