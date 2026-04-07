The Japanese Film Festival Ireland is back for 2026

The Japanese Film Festival Ireland returns for its 17th edition this April. It will be bringing a selection of new and classic Japanese films to screens across Ireland.

Ireland’s only truly national film festival will showcase 17 films this year. They will cover a broad range of themes, styles and genres. The festival will run from April 8th – 30th, with screenings in Ballina, Bray, Cork, Dublin, Dundalk, Galway, Limerick, Sligo, Waterford and Wexford.

This year’s line-up includes everything from acclaimed festival favourites to familiar classics to exciting genre films. Fresh from its extraordinary success at the Japanese Academy Film Prize ceremony in Tokyo – where it won ten awards, including Best Film – the epic kabuki theatre drama Kokuho will screen in Dublin and Waterford. A Pale View of Hills, a powerful drama based on the novel by Kazuo Ishiguro, will be screening in several locations across the country.

Other acclaimed recent dramas will receive their Irish premieres during the festival. Mipo O’s How Dare You? is a delightful comedy-drama about three young school children who push back against adults’ indifference to the climate crisis. Tokyo Taxi is the crowd-pleasing new film from veteran filmmaker Yoji Yamada. A remake of the French film Driving Madeleine, Tokyo Taxi recently won the best actress Japanese Academy Film Prize for its iconic star Chieko Baisho.

Genre fans have plenty to look forward to from this year’s line-up. Exit 8 adapts an acclaimed indie video game and focuses on a man trying to break a loop in a mysterious subway tunnel. The Curse is a welcome throw-back to classic J-horror films such as Ringu, while Transcending Dimensions is an unclassifiable odyssey through space and time from cult favourite director Toshiaki Toyoda. Suzuki=Bakudan is a dark crime thriller reminiscent of classics such as Se7en. Rewrite, meanwhile, is a playful and often surprising time-travel romance.

Classic titles this year include 25th anniversary screenings of Satoshi Kon’s wonderful anime Millennium Actress, while the new documentary The Ozu Diaries – which explores the life of Yasujiro Ozu – will be paired with screenings of Ozu’s esteemed final film, An Autumn Afternoon. On the anime front, we’re delighted to present the first Irish screenings of the zany fantasy comedy ChaO, as well as opportunities for Irish audiences to catch the charming The Colors Within and the new re-release of cyberpunk classic Akira.

The festival kicks off in Dublin on April 8th, with a free screening of the fascinating documentary Ripples of Physis in Chester Beatty Library. The film’s producer Sanae Kawai will be in attendance. It will conclude in Garter Lane Arts Centre Waterford, with a trio of screenings from April 28th – 30th.

Ticketing links and full listings are available now at www.jff.ie. Ticket sales information for screenings is available from each participating venue.

The Embassy of Japan and access>CINEMA are the co-organisers of the Festival.

H.E. Mr. MIYAGAWA Manabu, Ambassador of Japan to Ireland, said: “In my first year as Ambassador of Japan to Ireland, I am delighted to see this annual event going so strong.

“This year will see Japanese films screened in 12 different locations across 10 counties in Ireland, and we hope this will only continue to increase as more Irish filmgoers attend!”

Maeve Cooke, Director of access>CINEMA, said: “The Japanese Film Festival is now into its 17th year. As ever, JFF 26 will bring the latest Japanese films to audiences across Ireland, alongside a selection of classic titles.

“This year’s line-up includes a wide selection of films, and we hope there’s something for everyone to enjoy and discover. Whether you’re looking for acclaimed dramas, pulpy thrills or new & classic anime, we’re looking forward to welcoming JFF regulars and newcomers alike to cinemas across Ireland throughout April.”

Japanese Film Festival Ireland 2026 Screening Schedule:

Dublin

Chester Beatty Library: April 8th

Light House Cinema: April 9th – 16th



Cork

Triskel Christchurch: April 9th and 10th

The GATE Screen @ Arc Cinema: April 17th – 23rd



Limerick

Belltable: April 11th



Louth

An Táin Arts Centre, Dundalk: April 11th



Wicklow

Mermaid Arts Centre, Bray: April 13th



Galway

Eye Cinema: April 15th – 18th



Sligo

Sligo Film Society @ The Model: April 16th



Mayo

Ballina Arts Centre: April 23rd



Waterford

Garter Lane Arts Centre: April 28th – 30th



Wexford

Wexford Arts Centre: April 28th and 29th



Full listings and ticket links are available at www.jff.ie.

As someone who always looks forward to the Japanese Film Festival Ireland when it comes around on the calendar, this is sure to be another stellar festival. Stay tuned to Scannain for more news, reviews and interviews.