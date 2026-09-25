Fastnet Film Festival seeks new Chief Executive Officer

The Fastnet Film Festival is recruiting a new Chief Executive Officer to lead the West Cork festival from its home in Schull. The permanent position carries a starting salary of €70,000 to €80,000, and applications close on 30 October 2026.

Now approaching two decades in operation, Fastnet is an internationally recognised independent film festival and a registered charity. The festival takes over the whole village each year, turning Schull’s pubs, shops, restaurants, halls and other spaces into screening and event venues. Its filmmaker-focused, informal and accessible character has made it a favourite fixture on the Irish festival calendar.

The new CEO will take personal responsibility for building a year-round fundraising strategy to give the festival a secure and diversified financial base. That work covers donor development, sponsorship, grant applications and managing relationships with supporters. The role also takes in the day-to-day running of the organisation across the year, including managing staff and volunteer teams, coordinating with the Festival Committee, overseeing logistics and delivering the annual festival.

On the creative side, the CEO will work alongside the festival’s Artistic Advisor to support programming and protect Fastnet’s identity as a filmmaker-first event. The post also involves recruiting and motivating volunteers, building relationships with the Schull community and local businesses, preparing budgets and monitoring expenditure, and reporting to the Board to ensure the festival meets its obligations as a charity.

The festival is looking for candidates with significant leadership experience in the arts, festivals, culture, media or not-for-profit sectors, a demonstrable record in fundraising and donor development, and experience of budget management, team leadership and working at Board level. Senior film industry experience, knowledge of Irish and EU arts funding, and familiarity with charity governance are all listed as advantages. In describing the person it hopes to find, the festival asks for someone “entrepreneurial without being commercialising”, “confident without being institutional” and “ambitious for the Festival rather than for its size.”

The position is permanent and subject to a six-month probationary period, with incremental salary increases and flexibility for exceptional candidates. The start date is to be agreed.

How to apply

Applications should be sent to director@fastnetfilmfestival.com by 30 October 2026. The full job description is available on the Fastnet Film Festival website.