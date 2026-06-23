Galway Film Fleadh announces full programme for 38th edition

Galway Film Fleadh has unveiled the full programme for its 38th edition, taking place from 7–12 July 2026 at Pálás Cinema and Town Hall Theatre, featuring an outstanding line-up of World, International and Irish Premieres, alongside a packed schedule of industry events, filmmaker Q&As and networking opportunities.

The six-day festival will present 35 new Irish feature films, including 18 documentaries and four Irish-language productions, highlighting the remarkable breadth and ambition of contemporary Irish filmmaking.

“I’m very proud to bring Galway audiences a diverse programme of films that entertain, challenge and spark discussion. It’s a particularly strong year for Irish cinema, with 35 brand-new Irish films screening at the 38th Galway Film Fleadh, showcasing some of the most exciting emerging and established talent working today.” Charlene Lydon, Festival Programmer

Having previously announced six early-release titles, the Galway Film Fleadh can now reveal the full programme for this year’s festival.

The festival opens with the World Premiere of Peter Young’s feature debut, Our House, a gripping thriller centred on four siblings battling over the family home following the death of their mother.

Among the most anticipated World Premieres is You’ll Never Believe Who’s Dead, the debut feature from Dallan Shovlin. This darkly comic tale follows a struggling family whose financial troubles lead them to contemplate a drastic solution involving the wealthy farmer living up the road. Featuring an exceptional ensemble cast including Ardal O’Hanlon, Stephen Rea, Michelle Fairley, Ruth Codd, Peter Claffey, Simone Kirby and Jacob McCarthy, it promises to be one of the festival’s standout events.

All About The Money

A Strong Year for Irish Documentary

Documentary audiences are particularly well served this year with a diverse and compelling programme exploring politics, identity, sport, history and contemporary Irish life.

Highlights include the Irish Premiere of Sinéad O’Shea’s Sundance hit All About the Money, Cara Holmes’ Lesbian Lines, a moving exploration of the confidential support line established for lesbians in the 1980s, and Ross McClean’s Magilligan, a deeply empathetic portrait of a young man living in uncertainty.

Other documentary highlights include Ciara Hyland’s Pós Mé, examining the history of marriage in Irish society; James Wynne’s Star of the Sea, which tells the story of a mixed Catholic and Protestant football team in 1970s Northern Ireland; and The S.U., chronicling the history of the University of Galway Students’ Union.

Additional Irish World Premieres include Terry Loane’s Faraway Home, Alex Fegan’s Murphy Vs Christmas, Sinéad Murphy’s Sludge, and Dean Conway’s Conversations in Bed.

You’ll Never Believe Who’s Dead

International Stories from Around the Globe

The international documentary programme brings audiences around the world through stories both urgent and inspiring.

From American Doctor, following medics working in Palestine, to Special Boy, an intimate look at the realities of life as a touring comedian, the programme offers a rich range of perspectives. Audiences can also discover On Silver Heels, chronicling the Estonian women’s ice hockey team, and Joybubbles, the remarkable story of a blind young man in 1950s America who learned to “hack” telephone systems using precisely pitched whistles.

Galway: The Place to Do Business

“We have a packed programme of screenings and events this year, alongside a significant number of international delegations attending the Film Fair. The Galway Film Fleadh continues to establish itself as one of the most important places to do business in the film sector, bringing together filmmakers, producers, financiers and industry professionals from across Ireland and beyond.” Miriam Allen , CEO – Galway Film Fleadh

The Film Fair will once again serve as a major meeting point for the screen industry, offering panels, networking events and opportunities for international collaboration.

Our House

Competition, Genre and Music

The festival’s acclaimed Peripheral Visions competition returns, showcasing first and second feature films from emerging European filmmakers. Competing films this year come from Finland, Switzerland, Belgium, France and Germany, with the winner receiving the festival’s €3,000 prize.

The ever-popular What The Fleadh?! strand celebrates genre cinema in all its forms. Highlights include the Irish Premiere of Victorian Psycho, fresh from its Cannes debut; the World Premiere of Irish horror Feed; Cathal Fitzpatrick’s sci-fi feature Hollow Trees; and John Spillane’s mockumentary The Badger of Ballybog. Audiences can also enjoy comedies ranging from Maddie’s Secret to the Romanian crowd-pleaser Sorella Di Clausura.

Meanwhile, Turn It Up!, the festival’s music strand, presents films celebrating musical culture across generations and genres. Highlights include documentaries on the origins of the Newport Folk Festival, life on tour in the 1990s alongside the Foo Fighters, Bikini Kill and Beastie Boys in The Best Summer, Galway’s own cello festival in Cellissimo, and You Got Gold: Celebrating John Prine, a star-studded tribute to the legendary songwriter.

Feed

Spotlight on Estonia

As Galway’s cultural partnership with Estonia continues as part of Ireland’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union programme, the festival will present a special Spotlight on Estonia, featuring four acclaimed Estonian features alongside a dedicated programme of short films.

Celebrating New Talent

The festival will also present the Bingham Ray New Talent Award, recognising outstanding emerging talent across acting, writing, directing, producing and cinematography.

In addition, Galway Film Fleadh will screen more than 130 Irish and international short films, all competing for the festival’s Oscar®-qualifying short film awards.

Celebrating a Modern Irish Classic

To mark the tenth anniversary of the beloved Irish hit The Young Offenders, the festival will host a special live audio commentary event featuring writer-director Peter Foott alongside stars Alex Murphy, Chris Walley and Hilary Rose.

Booking Information

Tickets for all screenings, Q&As, filmmaker interviews, panel discussions and special events are available now.

Visit www.galwayfilmfleadh.com or contact the Town Hall Theatre Box Office on 091 569777.

The Galway Film Fleadh is supported by The Arts Council , Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland, TG4, Coimisiún na Meán, Galway City Council and Fáilte Ireland.