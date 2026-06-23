Northern Ireland Screen CEO Richard Williams to step down after 23 years in the post. Mr Williams, who joined Northern Ireland Screen as CEO in May 2003, announced today that he will formally leave the role in December.

Northern Ireland Screen is the lead agency for the screen industries in Northern Ireland, with a vision to position Northern Ireland as a world‑leading hub for screen.

Mr Williams’ departure marks the end of more than two decades of leadership during which Northern Ireland’s screen industry has grown from a small emerging sector into an internationally recognised centre of excellence for production, creativity and talent.

During his tenure as CEO, Mr Williams oversaw the development of the Paint Hall at Titanic Quarter as a film studio, helping establish the infrastructure that would go on to support HBO’s Game of Thrones for eight seasons. Northern Ireland Screen also partnered with Belfast Harbour Commission in the development of Belfast Harbour Studios and supported the emergence of Studio Ulster, further strengthening Northern Ireland’s capacity to attract and service major international productions and next-generation screen projects.

Under his leadership, Northern Ireland Screen expanded its support across large-scale production, television drama, independent film, factual- entertainment, animation, games and interactive content, Irish Language and Ulster-Scots production. This period saw Northern Ireland play a central role in globally recognised productions which won an array of awards at the highest levels – Oscars, BAFTAs, Emmys – and were profiled at prestigious festivals all over the world – Cannes, Venice, Sundance and Toronto to name just a few.

Mr Williams also played a significant role in the development of UK tax incentives for high-end television drama, helping to create the conditions that made Northern Ireland more competitive as a destination for large-scale screen production.

Over the course of his tenure, more than £1 billion was returned to the Northern Ireland economy through screen production.

Mr Williams led the development of a truly integrated screen agency through pioneering education initiatives, targeted skills development and a strong commitment to screen heritage, Northern Ireland Screen has connected the industry’s past, present and future, creating opportunities for new talent while preserving the stories and achievements that have shaped Northern Ireland’s screen industry.

Mr Williams was awarded an OBE in 2019 for services to the screen industry.

It has been a privilege to lead Northern Ireland Screen during such an important period in the development of the screen industry here. When I joined the organisation in 2003, the scale of what the sector might become was only beginning to be understood. Since then, through the commitment of our staff, Board, government partners, broadcasters, producers, educators and the many talented people working across the industry, Northern Ireland has established itself as a place where world-class screen content can be made. From Hunger to An Irish Goodbye, from Derry Girls to Blue Lights, it has been extremely satisfying to see Northern Ireland stories, locations and talent reach audiences locally and internationally. We’ve achieved a lot and I’m proud of my part in it but there are new challenges ahead and this is the right time for a new CEO to lead Northern Ireland Screen into its next chapter. Richard Williams, CEO – Northern Ireland Screen

Richard has made an enormous contribution to Northern Ireland Screen and to the creative industries in Northern Ireland over the past 23 years. His passion for the sector, his professionalism and his unwavering dedication, have helped to transform Northern Ireland into a globally recognised centre for film and television production. During Richard’s tenure, Northern Ireland has been home to productions of international significance including Game of Thrones, Line of Duty, Derry Girls and, more recently, Blue Lights, while the Oscar-winning success of An Irish Goodbye stands as a powerful testament to the talent that has been promoted here. Richard has played a pivotal role in all these achievements. On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Richard sincerely for his outstanding service to Northern Ireland Screen. He has been a tireless advocate for the screen industries in Northern Ireland. His vision and determination have helped to create opportunities for local talent and showcase Northern Ireland to audiences around the world. We are deeply grateful for all he has done and wish him every success for the future. David Sterling, Chair – Northern Ireland Screen

The recruitment process to appoint a new CEO of Northern Ireland Screen will begin in the coming weeks.