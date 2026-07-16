Des Carey joins Elephant Goldfish as Executive Director, Strategic Growth & Innovation

Elephant Goldfish, the Dublin-based VFX and post-production studio and member of the Molinare Creative Group, has appointed entertainment executive and technology innovator Des Carey as Executive Director, Strategic Growth & Innovation.

Working closely with the Elephant Goldfish team in Dublin and colleagues across the Molinare Creative Group, Carey will focus on strategic growth, developing new partnerships and identifying opportunities across film, television and emerging production technologies. The appointment comes at a time of continued growth for both the studio and the wider Group, reinforcing its investment in Ireland and its ambition to expand its international presence.

Carey brings more than 25 years of experience across production, post-production and technology to the role. He began his career at Lucasfilm and Industrial Light & Magic in San Francisco before holding senior roles at Company 3, where he helped develop early digital intermediate workflows. He went on to become one of the founding partners of the acclaimed Los Angeles post-production facility Light Iron, led Resurgent Film Group, and most recently served as Global Head of Cinematic Innovation at Samsung, where he led global initiatives in next-generation cinema technology, virtual production and cloud-based production infrastructure. Along the way he has collaborated with filmmakers including Steven Spielberg, J. J. Abrams, David Fincher, Robert Zemeckis and Gore Verbinski.

Deborah Doherty, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Elephant Goldfish, said: “This industry has always been built on relationships, trust and reputation. Des has earned all three throughout an exceptional career. He brings a rare combination of strategic thinking, technical knowledge and genuine warmth, with an ability to connect ideas and people. We’re delighted to have him joining us as we continue building Elephant Goldfish and creating new opportunities across the wider Group. Des’s background sits right at the intersection of creativity, technology, and strategy. That’s a rare thing. And it’s exactly the kind of thinking we need.”

John Kennedy, Head of VFX, Creative Director and Co-Founder of Elephant Goldfish, added: “It’s rare to find someone who’s equally comfortable talking creative, technology and business, and Des is one of those people. What excites me isn’t just the career he’s had, but what he can help us do next. He brings huge experience, an incredible network and a genuine ability to bring people together. We’ve known Des for a long time and watched how he thinks and operates, so we’re genuinely excited about what we’re going to achieve together.”

Commenting on his appointment, Carey said: “I have been fortunate to work with some exceptional people throughout my career, and those experiences have reinforced the importance of strong teams, trusted relationships and a willingness to evolve as the industry continues to change.

“What attracted me to Elephant Goldfish was the opportunity to help build something at a meaningful stage of its development. There is a highly experienced creative team within the business, the heritage of the Molinare Creative Group behind it, and a clear ambition to grow. Together, that provides a strong foundation for the next stage of the business.

“I am looking forward to working with the team, building new relationships and helping create opportunities for clients and partners in Ireland and internationally.”

Nigel Bennett, CEO of the Molinare Creative Group, said: “Des’s appointment reflects where we’re heading as a group. He brings exactly the kind of experience, perspective and international network that we’re continuing to build. His appointment strengthens our presence in Ireland while creating new opportunities across the wider Group. We’re delighted to welcome him and look forward to seeing the impact he’ll make.”

Based at Elephant Goldfish in Dublin, Carey will lead strategic growth, business development and partnership initiatives while supporting collaboration across the Molinare Creative Group. Working across creative, commercial and technology teams, he will focus on developing new opportunities for clients and partners as the Group continues its international expansion.