I Want Your Sex – An erotic and cheeky thriller

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Out this week in Irish cinemas is the erotic thriller I Want Your Sex starring Olivia Wilde and Cooper Hoffman. Hoffman plays Elliot, a sex addicted twenty something looking to make ends meet; thankfully, he finds a job with celebrated artist Erika Tracy (Wilde), who looks to utilise his only real talent, a willing body for sexual experimentation.

From here, Elliot is turned completely upside down as he is introduced to a whole new world, one that will satisfy and scare him in equal measure. I Want Your Sex is a film about addiction and what one will do to make sure they satisfy it. It also puts forth questions about how Gen Z don’t understand what sex is and how that may have damaged them. Elliot is quite a damaged individual, believing the experiences he is having with Erika to be more than just experiences. He’s oblivious to the world around him, to those around him, and along the way others hurt him, and he hurts those around him.

It’s a vicious cycle that Erika decides to push Elliot into, as she believes she is someone who understands the world better than most. Olivia Wilde is thrilling as Erika, cutthroat and wild, even if her character isn’t particularly original. If you’ve seen a film or television series with an ageing artist trying to stay relevant, then you know a large portion of her character. Luckily, Wilde adds a wonderful spice to her portrayal of this broken individual, which at times makes me believe there is a human being underneath all the leather.

You’re a sexual astronaut

I Want Your Sex is framed in a fascinating style, with Elliot being interviewed by two detectives about his time with Erika. This framing device places a thrilling knife over the events of the film. I found myself watching the film, trying to figure out how everything falls into place, and in my opinion, I found the resolution charming, if a little safe. The film also has a sharp sense of humour, from some funny back-and-forths between Elliot and Erika as well as other characters coming in for memorable moments. A particular favourite of mine involved an attempted threesome which ended with a surprisingly emotional punch.

I Want Your Sex is a lot of fun; even with its try-hard nature, it is saved by its compelling cast of characters.

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