The Odyssey – There and back again in spectacular fashion

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Out this week around the world is Christopher Nolan’s next film, The Odyssey, starring Matt Damon, Tom Holland and Anne Hathaway. This film is a modern retelling of the Greek epic and is led by Damon with an absolutely stellar cast backing him up.

Many know of the story of Troy and Helen of Troy; fewer may know of The Odyssey. I count myself in this camp; I am media-literate in this ancient tale, which basically means I’ve seen bastardised versions over the years.

The film follows Odysseus (Damon) as the Trojan War has ended. He wishes to return home; having been gone for 10 long years, he has missed so much. His son Telemachus (Holland) is now a man, and his wife Penelope (Hathaway) has had to suffer long years of suitors at her door trying to claim the throne of Ithaca. As he sets out to sea with his loyal men, he simply wishes to return home in peace; unfortunately, that is not what the gods have in store for him.

No one could stand between my men and home, not even me

The Odyssey is another phenomenal piece of cinema from Christopher Nolan. No one can match the level of scale and scope he has achieved in this film. The cinematography is outstanding, with a clear sense of awe given to every location that Odysseus and his crew travel to on their long journey home. There is a sense of eldritch horror in this film that captured my imagination. From the appearance of the Cyclops Polyphemus to the encounter on Circe’s isle, Nolan understands this world is full of gods and monsters. And they do not play by the same rules as us mere mortals.

The appearance of Polyphemus is the first encounter of the gods and their children, and it is unnerving. From his design to his movement, to the noises he makes, there is a sincere element of the other, and it’s disturbing. It’s something I’ve not encountered in a long time with Greek mythology adaptations, but Nolan pulls it off well here. In particular, when Odysseus and his men meet Circe (Samantha Morton), who is one of the MVPs of The Odyssey.

I will have nightmares of this encounter, not to labour the point home, but it is something ripped right out of the pages of myths and legends. It’s magical and horrifying, full of screams and body horror. Nolan doesn’t shy away from the horrors that these stories gave us, and I appreciated that about the film.

Accompaning the stunning visuals is a score that will dominate you under its boot. With a bone-crunching bass that will keep you in lockstep with the adventure. Every step in Odysseus’ journey is also punctuated with a distinct score. My favourite was when he communed with the dead in Hades. How that whole scene comes together is a cinematic tour de force. I was lucky enough to experience The Odyssey in 70mm, so both the visuals and audio were an experience.

What if I can’t?

All of this spectacle is well and good, but what of the characters, you might ask? Well, for the most part everyone is bringing their A game. Holland is lacking in some scenes, especially when John Leguizamo and Robert Pattinson are acting circles around him. However, even as the weakest element of the film, he still fits his role as the naive young prince Telemachus, still pining for a daddy he never knew.

On said daddy, this may be the best I’ve seen of Damon in recent years. Nolan brings a lot out of him in this role. He’s a smart man, maybe the smartest of his time, and he realises all too late that his genius has ruined the world and there is a reckoning. Damon has a lot on his shoulders, and he is a relatable figure even for one so defied by his men.

There really isn’t a bad performance in the bunch; Pattinson is overtly slimy as Antinous, one of Penelope’s many suitors, and he plays the role with a cruel glee. Anne Hathaway is ferious as Penelope. She wants what she wants, and if she doesn’t get it, she will burn everything to the ground. She’s been strong for her kingdom and her family for too long. She is the perfect partner to Odysseus.

There are so many actors in here who show up for fleeting moments that elevate the film, and I just loved that. Benny Safdie is magnetic as Agamemnon, and he barely speaks. It’s simply his presence as the anti-Odysseus, the king who doesn’t care about his people, his family, just victory. It really is just the perfect storm of writing, directing and acting.

As the film came to its close, I did tear up, finding myself subtly moved by a man simply trying to get home to his wife, his son and his dog.

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