Fine Point Films takes strategic stake in DMC Film as Dublin operation expands

Fine Point Films has taken a strategic stake in DMC Film, the Dublin enterprise of DMC, cementing the relationship between two of the production companies behind the breakout success of Kneecap and paving the way for an expansion of DMC’s Irish office.

The move between Fine Point Films, headed by Trevor Birney, and DMC, co-founded by Michael Fassbender, Conor McCaughan and Daniel Emmerson, marks a significant step forward in the companies’ growing creative and commercial relationship. As part of the venture, Tamryn Reinecke of Robin Fox Productions joins as a Dublin-based Executive Producer, where she will support the company’s expanding Irish development slate and manage its international production partnerships.

The investment is expected to accelerate DMC Film’s slate of upcoming projects and expand both companies’ reach in the Irish and global markets, combining their expertise across increasingly frequent shared island productions.

Both companies arrive at the partnership in rich form. DMC’s recent hits include SXSW breakout LifeHack from Irish filmmaker Ronan Corrigan, BAFTA and Sundance winner Kneecap, global Netflix hit The Kitchen, BAFTA-nominated Sundance winner Scrapper, and the multiple BAFTA-nominated Irish co-production Calm With Horses. Birney has produced a wide range of high-profile documentaries and films, including Saipan (2025), Kneecap (2024), Let the Canary Sing (2023) and No Stone Unturned (2017), and is next producing Rich Peppiatt’s Bad Bridgets. Reinecke’s credits include Paramount+ thriller The Day (2026) starring Minnie Driver, Channel 4 drama Hunting Alice Bell (2026) by David Baddiel, SXSW Special Jury Award winner It Is In Us All (2024), and Galway Film Fleadh Best Film winner Redemption of a Rogue (2022).

Welcoming the partnership as a transformative moment for the company, DMC CEOs Michael Fassbender, Daniel Emmerson and Conor McCaughan said: “Irish stories and storytelling has been at the heart of what we’ve built at DMC. We are extremely excited to be ramping up our production capacity in Ireland with the help of Tamryn and Trevor whose taste and instincts are a perfect fit for us.”

Trevor Birney, Managing Director of Fine Point Films, said: “We’ve long admired what the team at DMC have been building, and this partnership felt like a natural next step. The Dublin office gives us a stronger footprint across the island and a bigger canvas for both companies. Ireland’s film and television industry, north and south, has captured global attention due to the distinctiveness of the work, driven by a combination of creative momentum, strategic investment, and a new confidence in the stories emerging from the island.”

He added: “Ireland has built a production ecosystem that rivals far larger markets, with world-class crews, cutting-edge facilities, and a supportive funding landscape that continues to attract both international partners and home-grown innovators.”

Tamryn Reinecke, Executive Producer, DMC, said: “Ireland is producing some of the most distinctive film and television work in the world right now, and there’s real momentum behind the industry both creatively and commercially. I’m excited to support DMC’s ambition to grow Ireland not just as an international production destination, but as a place to develop bold Irish stories that can travel globally.”