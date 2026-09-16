Resident Evil – Head and shoulders and arms and legs above the rest

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Out this week in Irish cinemas is Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil. Starring Austin Abrams as the hapless Bryan, a man heading into Raccoon City.

Resident Evil has had a colourful past with film adaptations. With Paul W.S. Anderson’s adaptations, we were given Milla Jovovich and a lot of questionable acting. The 2021 adaptation, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, had similar problems with acting quality and character portrayals. Now, 5 years later, we have Zach Cregger’s vision of Resident Evil, and it’s doing its own thing, for better or for worse.

Going off the beaten track

Cregger decides to take the Resident Evil story and show it through a new point of view. Gone is Leon Kennedy, no sign of Wesker; there is only Bryan (Abrams), an all-too-human protagonist. Honestly, it’s refreshing to see someone so normal taking on the abominations of Raccoon City. Bryan is a man-child, at a crossroads in his life and watching his journey throughout the course of the film is thrilling. It’s like watching a train wreck in slow motion; you can’t help but be pulled into his every dumb choice and action. Abrams pulls off a fantastic balance to make us care for Bryan, but also see that he’s flawed and could do a lot better.

This latest iteration of Resident Evil is also full of surprising humour, which I believe will divide fans. I know I found myself unsure when genuinely disturbing moments were happening, and I don’t think the film always captured the necessary balance.

It’s an emotive film that will have audiences cringe, scream and freak out as Bryan falls through pools of blood and viscera. Even though this is Cregger’s film, he still pays homage to many elements from Resident Evil’s rich heritage. On the topic of horror, Resident Evil is quite disturbing. There are several moments of body horror, culminating in a gruesome climax. The creature designs are a fascinating blend of new and bold, with subtle nods to old fan favourites. On top of all this, the film also has a distinct and stylish cinematic style. There is an excellent blend of first-person shots that enhance the tension of the film, along with a colour palette that sets the tone for each scene perfectly.

Resident Evil is almost perfect, and it comes from Cregger and his team understanding that Resident Evil, as a concept, can expand from its origins and continue to entertain fans and non-fans alike.

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