30th Galway Film Fair opens Project Submissions for Co-Production Marketplace

Applications are now open for the Co-Production Marketplace at the 2026 Galway Film Fair. Each year, up to 50 projects are selected for the co-production marketplace, in which filmmakers with projects in development have the opportunity to meet with financiers, sales agents, distributors, broadcasters, and major producers at the Galway Film Fair.

The Galway Film Fair is the industry market of the Galway Film Fleadh, Ireland’s leading international film festival. Uniquely positioned on the edge of Europe, the Galway Film Fair offers producers direct access to some of the world’s leading financiers and connects the European and North American film industries for trans-Atlantic and cross-border collaborations.

The Marketplace at the Galway Film Fair

A €3000 development fund for the Best Marketplace Project is awarded annually by Bankside Films. There are also prizes for Best Documentary Project, sponsored by Impronta Films, and Audience Design, sponsored by Síle Culley Audience Design.

As well as the co-production market, the Galway Film Fair hosts seminars, masterclasses, pitching sessions, and industry networking events, making it a key hub for global film professionals.

2025 Audience Design Award Winner Fiona Ashe (L) with Síle Culley Audience Design (R)

Single Delegate Applications:

(one person from a company attending)

EarlyBird Deadline: Tuesday, April 7th 2026, at 5 pm GMT. Fee per application: €195

Final Deadline: Monday, May 11th 2026, at 5 pm GMT. Fee per application : € 250

Double Delegate Applications:

(Two people from the same company are taking meetings together)

EarlyBird Deadline: Tuesday, April 7th 2026, at 5 pm GMT. Fee per application : €390

Final Deadline: Monday, May 11th 2026, at 5 pm GMT. Fee per application: €500

Click here to read more about the companies that attend the Galway Film Fair or to submit your project for the 2026 Marketplace.