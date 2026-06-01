Tuner – A charmingly infectious tune

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Out this week in Irish cinemas is Tuner, a film about trying to make it through a very loud world. Tuner follows Niki (Leo Woodall), a piano tuner who was once a virtuoso until he came down with hyperacusis. This rare disease destroyed any chance of him becoming what he was supposedly destined to be. Now, as an adult, Niki is apprenticed to his late father’s best friend, Harry (Dustin Hoffman), and they both tune pianos across New York.

During one eventful evening, Niki meets a group of thieves and discovers that his hyperacusis can be utilised as a powerful tool in the art of safecracking. From there we are whisked across New York as Niki struggles with helping his adopted family make ends meet, his burgeoning new relationship with Ruthie (Havana Rose Liu), and figuring out if he wants to continue his life of crime.

Tuner is a brilliant film, carried by Leo Woodall, who is an effortlessly charming lead. He has an excellent rapport with each and every character he engages with. A scene in Ruthie’s apartment with the two of them eating food while he fixes her piano is thoroughly charming. There’s a broken warmth to Niki that makes you hope all the good things come to him. It is difficult at times to come to grips with when he is clearly making bad decisions, which he will come to regret. He is surrounded by an engaging ensemble. Hoffman is brilliant as his stubborn mentor, Harry. He loves this man with all his heart. Then there is his relationship with Ruthie, which is fun to watch develop.

It’s not about hearing it, it’s about feeling it

In terms of the film’s technical aspects, the use of sound is fascinating. With our lead character suffering from hyperacusis, he has to be careful when heading out into the world. This means that Niki is constantly wearing earbuds to protect his ears when indoors, and when he’s out and about, he then has to add another set of specially crafted noise-cancelling headphones.

It’s strange, as someone who is a fan of superheroes, this all felt like him donning his disguise and then when he needs to utilise his “enhanced” hearing, he strips away his accessories and becomes Superman. It’s quite the balance that the film keeps, in my opinion. Though the hyperacusis is an incredible side-effect, make no mistake, when Niki doesn’t have protection from the elements, he suffers extraordinarily. This leads me to the subplot involving the criminal element of Tuner. Along with all these emotional beats, the cimes that occur during the film are thrilling to watch and are full of intense energy.

I cannot recommend Tuner enough, with a charming ensemble cast led by an even more charming lead. Stay tuned to Scannain for more news, reviews and interviews.