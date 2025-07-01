Kerry International Film Festival to honour Fiona Shaw with 2025 Maureen O’Hara Award

Kerry International Film Festival has announced award-winning actress Fiona Shaw as the recipient of this year’s Maureen O’Hara Award ahead of the 26th edition of the festival, which runs October 16th-19th, 2025.

Originally established in 2008, the Maureen O’Hara Award was one of the first awards of its time to solely award women who have excelled in the Film and Television industries. The inaugural winner was actress Brenda Fricker, and a variety of women both behind and in front of the camera have been awarded throughout the years, including most recently producer Rebecca O’Flanagan in 2024.

A celebrated actress on both the stage and screen, Fiona Shaw is regarded as one of Ireland’s greatest actors. An accomplished theatre actress for roles in Electra, As You Like It, and more, some of her awards include the Laurence Olivier Theatre Award for Best Actress in 1990 and 1994, a CBE for Services to Drama in 2001 and a 2002 Tony nomination for her role in the Broadway production of Medea. She made her feature film debut in Jim Sheridan’s My Left Foot (1989), and select titles in her prosperous screen career include the Harry Potter series (2001-2010), The Butcher Boy (1997), The Tree of Life (2011), Ammonite (2020) and most recently Hot Milk (2025) and Park Avenue (2025). She is also well-known for her work in television throughout the years, which includesKilling Eve (2018-2022), for which she was awarded a BAFTA and received two Primetime Emmy nominations, Fleabag (2019), which saw another Primetime Emmy nomination and Andor (2022) which prompted BAFTA and Critics Choice Super Award nominations.

Maureen O’Hara took on studio sexism despite knowing it would limit her career, but she herself was limitless – on and off screen. As well as being the iconic strong and fiery redhead, Maureen played vulnerability and tenderness, defying the one-dimensional roles often written for women. Maureen did all her own stunts, was a trained opera singer, and a pioneering woman in the aviation business. All this, and she was an absolute looker. I hate her! I jest. I adore Maureen, and I am thrilled to be the 2025 recipient of the Kerry International Film Festival Maureen O’Hara Award. It puts me in great company – women who have played a blinder, both in front of and behind the camera. Film needs women just as the world needs women – all kinds. We can never forget that if we are to explore and celebrate the full spectrum of humanity. Fiona Shaw

The KIFF Board are thrilled to have Fiona awarded this honour. She’s, quite simply, a living legend both on and off-screen. We couldn’t be happier. Ailbhe Keogan – Chair, Kerry International Film Festival

Fiona Shaw will be honoured with an official award ceremony in Kerry later in the year.

The Kerry International Film Festival (KIFF) returns to Killarney from October 16th to 19th for its 26th edition, screening a rich variety of features, short films, and documentaries. KIFF strives to showcase the best in cultural cinema to film-loving audiences, including hidden gems of the festival scene and big feature debuts. The festival offers a vital platform for emerging filmmakers to showcase their craft, fostering the talent of the future.

KIFF is sponsored by Kerry Airport, with the support of The Arts Council of Ireland, Kerry County Council, Fáilte Ireland, and the many local businesses.

Previous KIFF Maureen O’Hara Award Winners: