Little Shop of Horrors & Bord Gáis Theatre announce bursary initiative

Bord Gáis Energy Theatre and TheatreworX have launched a special initiative celebrating the next generation of Irish talent. This announcement comes as the smash-hit musical LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS takes its final bows this weekend.

To celebrate the extraordinary success of the Irish production, €1 from every ticket sold for the final two performances will go towards a brand-new bursary fund. This bursary will support a young performer in Ireland with a passion for the stage.

HOW TO APPLY:

Aspiring performers are invited to submit an email (max 250 words) explaining why they should be chosen to receive the bursary. Submissions can be sent to littleshopcasting@bgetheatre.ie from today, August 8th, to August 22nd. The winner of this competition will be announced during the week of 15th September.

The Irish production of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS has been a phenomenal success. It has delighted audiences night after night. This is thanks to its energy, humour, and unforgettable performances from the talented Irish cast. The show has received an overwhelming wave of support from Irish audiences, whose standing ovations and heartfelt reactions have made this run one to remember.

As the cast and creative team gear up for a spectacular closing weekend, Bord Gáis Energy Theatre and Theatreworx are proud to continue nurturing the future of Irish theatre.

Tickets for the final performances are available now through Ticketmaster from €24.20. Don’t miss your last chance to catch this magnificent production and support a rising Irish star in the making.

This bursary is designed to help one talented individual take the next step in their performance journey. This bursary is here to support training, mentorship, or further education in the arts.

ELIGIBILITY

To be eligible, the applicant must be over 18 and in full-time training in this coming school year with a recognised 3rd level course. Please include your course name and college in your application. Proof of enrolment must be provided prior to the awarding of the bursary.

