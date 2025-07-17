Get ready to hit Skid Row in Little Shop of Horrors

It’s so much closer now, folks. LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is almost here. Get ready for a thrilling and hilariously heartwarming experience as Bord Gáis Energy Theatre and TheatreworX Productions proudly present an all-new Irish production of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, coming to our stage for the very first time from Friday, 25th of July to Saturday, 09th of August. Tickets priced from €24.20 are on sale now through Ticketmaster.

This beloved musical, packed with unforgettable songs and quirky characters, is set to bloom like never before! This Broadway and Hollywood favourite has captivated theatregoers for over 40 years. Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Beauty And The Beast, Aladdin) are the creative geniuses behind this charmingly tongue-in-cheek comedy that has played worldwide to international acclaim.

Feed me more information on the cast and crew, Seymour!

Taking centre stage as Seymour and Audrey are David O’Reilly (The Book of Mormon, Brassic) and rising star Jacqueline Brunton, who bring new life to this cult classic alongside the full ensemble cast and creative team. The cast includes Johnny Ward (Fair City, Love/Hate), who plays Orin, Garry Mountaine as Mr. Mushnik (The Lobster, Game of Thrones), Kenneth O’Regan as Audrey II, and the ensemble cast of Michael Joseph, Rachel Gaughan, Amy Penston, Michael Lovette, James Deegan, Zoe Talbot, Eimear Barr, and Cian O’Riain. Of course, no Little Shop experience would be complete without the jaw-dropping, man-eating plant that’s ready to steal the show.

Stepping into the roles of the Street Urchins, the soulful and sassy trio who guide us through the mayhem of Skid Row, will be three phenomenal performers: Ghalia Conroy, Aoife Dunne, and Precious Abimbola.

The Irish creative team includes Claire Tighe (Director and Choreographer), David Hayes (Musical Director), Maree Kearns (Set Designer), Kevin Hynes (Costume Designer), John Gallagher (Lighting Designer), Jason Fallon (Sound Designer), and Chris Corroon (Puppeteer).

Book your tickets now for LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS —where the plants are hungry, and the laughs keep growing!

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Venue: Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Grand Canal Square, Docklands, Dublin 2

Tickets: Tickets from €24.20. Tickets on sale now through Ticketmaster.

Dates: 25th of July – 09th August 2025

