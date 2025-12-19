Nina Pictures: Producers Cameron Lawther and Gavin Kilduff Launch Dublin Film Company with Ambitious European-Focused Slate

Cameron Lawther and Gavin Kilduff, two producers who met on the set of Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees Of Inisherin, have launched Dublin-based production company Nina Pictures. The newly formed outfit has secured a significant partnership with Los Angeles-based Capstone Pictures, positioning itself as a filmmaker-driven studio focused on elevated commercial genre cinema.

The five-picture co-financing deal between Nina Pictures and Capstone Pictures begins in 2026, backed by a €20M fund designed to support genre titles in the €3–5M budget range. This financial foundation represents a rare opportunity for Dublin-based producers to operate with genuine creative autonomy whilst maintaining fiscal discipline; a combination that has become increasingly difficult to achieve in the contemporary film landscape.

The Producers

Lawther brings considerable experience from high-profile productions. Brother of actor Alex Lawther, he previously served as assistant director on Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story and Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees Of Inisherin, where his eye for detail and understanding of filmmaker vision was honed. He also produced the 2015 genre feature AfterDeath, which demonstrated his early commitment to distinctive storytelling.

Kilduff’s background similarly reflects an apprenticeship under master filmmakers. He served as assistant to Martin McDonagh on The Banshees Of Inisherin and worked as assistant to Osgood Perkins on Gretel & Hansel.

The Vision

In their joint statement, Lawther and Kilduff articulate a vision grounded in both artistic ambition and practical execution: “When Gavin and I met on the set of The Banshees Of Inisherin, we instantly connected over our shared taste and a view of what we wanted to bring to the industry. As we launch Nina and continue to build our slate, we are deepening relationships with filmmakers and navigating a rapidly shifting landscape. We are committed to delivering distinctive, filmmaker-driven stories supported by a strong financial foundation. Now it’s time to execute.”

Kilduff elaborates: “With Nina we are building a cinema-first, creative-led and fiscally disciplined studio which is focused on entertaining audiences worldwide. Our ambition is to grow Nina into an innovative and trusted voice in cinema. This partnership with Capstone is the first major step in that journey.”

Christian Mercuri, CEO of Capstone Pictures, adds: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Cameron and Gavin. Nina Pictures has a rare combination of taste, discipline, and a genuine commitment to supporting filmmakers. Their approach aligns perfectly with Capstone’s vision, and we’re excited to bring this slate of elevated commercial films to life together.”

What This Means

Nina Pictures’ launch represents something increasingly rare: a Dublin-based production company with genuine creative autonomy backed by substantial financial support. The slate, which is heavy on genre cinema, but genre in service of character and emotional truth, suggests producers who understand that horror and psychological thrillers can be vehicles for serious storytelling.

The international partnerships, the commitment to shooting in Ireland, the embrace of underrepresented perspectives, and the willingness to work with emerging and established filmmakers alike all suggest producers who are taking their responsibility seriously. The real test comes in execution, but on the evidence of their slate, their partnerships, and their stated values, Lawther and Kilduff appear to understand that distinctive cinema requires both artistic vision and fiscal discipline.

The Slate

Nina Pictures’ initial portfolio demonstrates ambition and remarkable variety, with eight projects at various stages of development and production. The company has cultivated relationships with international partners across Europe, Africa, and the U.S., resulting in a genuinely diverse portfolio.

Last Days

Status: Post-production

Writers: Matt Copson

Director: Matt Copson

Cast: Agathe Rouselle (TITANE)

Producer: Jordan Harkins (BLINK TWICE)

Executive Producers: Cameron Lawther & Gavin Kilduff

Production partners: AF Films, Many Enterprises, Louverture Films, MUBI

Logline: Blake, a successful musician, escapes rehab to return home, but the sanctuary he seeks quickly unravels. Harassed by unwanted guests, endless calls from his manager, and a stalking superfan, Blake spirals into chaos until a ghostly magician offers him a way out — leaving him to confront only himself.



Thriving

Status: filming in Canary Islands, Spain early 2026

Writers: Lily Drew & Stephen Andrew Martin

Directors: Dennis Widmyer & Kevin Kölsch (STARRY EYES, PET SEMATARY, the forthcoming THE SWALLOW)

Cast: TBA

Producers: Cameron Lawther, Gavin Kilduff, Stephen Andrew Martin, Lily Drew

Logline: A heartbroken young woman’s escape to Ibiza’s hedonistic paradise descends into visceral horror when an amateur exorcism forces her to confront whether her unravelling mind is creating monsters or becoming one.



Don’t Tell Mum

Status: Filming in London early 2026

Writers: Francesca Forristal (MARIE ANTOINETTE) & KT Roberts

Director: Nathalie Biancheri (WOLF, NOCTURNAL)

Cast: TBA

Producers: Dominic Rustam (COLOSSAL), Cameron Lawther, Gavin Kilduff

Logline: When a teenager’s emotionally absent mother is replaced by her chaotic, drug-fueled alter ego, Tabitha finds herself caught between relief and terror. But when “Heidi” spirals out of control, Tabitha must fight for survival in a waking nightmare.



Effigy

Status: Filming in Ireland early 2026

Writers: Jason Keleko (SNATCH) & Gary Duggan (AMBER)

Director: Dana Boulos

Cast: TBA

Producers: Justine Conte (KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON), Cameron Lawther, Gavin Kilduff

Logline: After a renowned artist dies, his estranged daughter discovers his remote studio is haunted by his spirit. When she sculpts a physical vessel for him to return, their reunion becomes a descent into obsession and terror.



Titrit

Status: Filming in Morocco Q4 of 2026

Writer + Director: Sanaa El Alaoui (AICHA)

Cast: TBA

Producers: Piotr Kaczorowski, Cameron Lawther, Gavin Kilduff

Logline: A harrowing, humanistic Moroccan-set drama exploring the realities of human trafficking through the eyes of those ensnared in its web.



Senorita Max

Status: Development

Writer + Director: Cass Virdee

Producers: Cameron Lawther, Gavin Kilduff

Logline: TBA



Twelve Pubs Of Christmas

Status: Seeking Director

Writer: Fergal O’Byrne (BELINDA)

Producers: Cameron Lawther, Gavin Kilduff

Logline: THE HANGOVER meets THE HOLIDAY on Christmas Eve in Dublin.



The Rider

Status: Seeking Director

Writers: Gary Duggan and Gavin Kilduff

Producers: Cameron Lawther, Gavin Kilduff

Logline: A wounded young mechanic defies his protective mother to chase his late father’s legacy, risking tragedy and rivalry on the deadly Isle of Man TT circuit.