New trailer released for RTÉ drama series These Sacred Vows

RTÉ has released the full trailer for These Sacred Vows, a comedy-drama written and directed by John Butler. The six-part series, commissioned by RTÉ and produced by Treasure Entertainment in association with Banijay Rights and Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland, will debut on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player on Sunday 1st February 2026.

The series opens the morning after an Irish wedding on a Spanish island, when the body of a priest is found floating face-down in the swimming pool of the young guests’ villa. Over six episodes, the action jumps back in time to revisit the key events of the previous week, each from the perspective of a different character.

Cast

Tom Vaughan-Lawlor (Love/Hate, Avengers: Infinity War/Endgame) plays Fr. Vincent. Justine Mitchell (Derry Girls, Smother) plays Sandra, the mother-of-the-bride. Jason O’Mara (Agents of SHIELD, The Man In The High Castle) plays Jerry, the father-of-the-bride. India Mullen (Normal People, Say Nothing) plays Ava, a wedding party guest.

The ensemble cast also includes Adam John Richardson (The Dry), Aaron Heffernan (Brassic), Mark O’Halloran (Adam & Paul, Garage), comedians Shane Daniel Byrne and Catherine Bohart, and introducing Isolt Caffrey as Karen.

India Mullen as Ava in These Sacred Vows Mark O’Halloran as Fergal in These Sacred Vows Adam John Richardson as Cormac and Jason O’Mara as Jerry in These Sacred Vows Tom Vaughan-Lawlor as Fr Vincent in These Sacred Vows

Production

These Sacred Vows is produced by Rob Walpole and Rebecca O’Flanagan for Treasure Entertainment, who previously produced Smother and Blackshore for RTÉ. Executive Producers are David Crean (RTÉ Head of Drama), Dermot Horan (RTÉ Director of Acquisitions and Co-Productions), Cathy Payne and Simon Cox (Banijay Rights), and Kate McColgan (Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland).

The series is one of nine drama productions for RTÉ filmed in 2025, collectively creating 142 hours of original Irish drama.

These Sacred Vows debuts on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player on Sunday 1st February 2026.