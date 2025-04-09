Film Ireland to host a Cover Art Exhibition on April 17th

Film Ireland will host an extended exhibition of Film Ireland Cover Art (Issues 1-100) to mark the ongoing development of the Film Ireland Digital Archive, in association with DBS School of Arts and the PARC25 Research Conference.

FLUX Studios, 4 Chatham Row, Dublin 2

6pm Thursday 17th April 2025

Film Ireland had its samizdat beginnings as Issue No.1 of Film Base News in May/June 1987 and continued in print form as Ireland’s leading film publication until moving exclusively online in 2014. The Digital Archive will offer the complete collection of 147 physical print issues of Film Ireland, covering more than 12,000 pages of fascinating and essential industry content. The digital archive will be made available on an OA (Open Access) basis to students, researchers and the general public under a Creative Commons agreement.

The unique and varied content created by many dedicated editors and contributors to Film Ireland over the period offers a lens through which to watch an emerging film sector become the significant regional and global player now known to be the Irish Film Industry. Analysing early Film Ireland content, it can be seen the importance of key formal concerns regarding funding, taxation, industry structure, training needs, EU relations and Foreign Direct Investment for our industry. It is possible to also see the development of early concerns around the issues of gender representation, genre, language, diversity and sustainability that is now considered central to the activity and output of Irish Film and Media.

The Film Ireland Digital Archive Project is an important Cultural Heritage conservation initiative. The event on 17th April will celebrate the hugely significant contribution that Film Ireland has made (and continues to make) in recording, revealing and preserving so many aspects of 20th and 21st century cultural heritage in Ireland.

The event will be introduced by Johnny Gogan. Register your place here.