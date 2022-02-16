Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival 2022 announces new virtual guests and additional industry events

The Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival Founded in 2003, the Dublin International Film Festival sets the agenda of the year with its programme of outstanding Irish and international film. More is excited to announce a host of new additions to the programme, including an exclusive online conversation with award winning actor and Festival regular Andrew Scott; as well as an online industry masterclass with the acclaimed director Susanne Bier (In A Better World, The Night Manager), the first female director to win a Golden Globe, a Primetime Emmy and a European Film Award.

We have been thrilled with the response to our 20th Anniversary festival programme from the new Irish features to the comedy selection, cult films and the extensive showcase of world cinema and now we have added some additional elements and guests. We are delighted and honoured to present a very special Anniversary conversation with the acclaimed Andrew Scott who shares his memories of presenting films at the festival and much more in a wide-ranging conversation about Irish cinema and the importance of seeing films in the cinema. Our Directors Masterclass will celebrate the career of the award-winning Danish director Susanne Bier – hosted by our own Neasa Hardiman. Gráinne Humphreys, Festival Director

A regular visitor to the Festival, attending screenings of his films from Anton Chekov’s The Duel, through to The Stag and Handsome Devil, Andrew Scott will join Festival Director Gráinne Humphreys in an online conversation on his stellar career and to celebrate the Festival 20th Anniversary.

Also marking the 20th Anniversary, journalist Tara Brady has written an oral history of the festival with memories of participants and audience members, a look back on some hilarious and heart-warming highlights of the Festival over its 20 year history.

One of the highlights of the Industry programme, Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival will present an exclusive online directing masterclass with Oscar winning Danish film director Susanne Bier, hosted by acclaimed Irish director Neasa Hardiman. Bier’s films often play out against a wide-reaching global backdrop, their focus is intimate, carefully exploring the explosive emotions and complexities of familial bonds. This unique combination is part of the formula that has made her Denmark’s leading female filmmaker and a powerhouse worldwide.

Always popular industry events, this year the casting event will see top Casting Directors Maureen Hughes, Shakyra Dowling, Susan Shopmaker, Barry Coyle, and Manuel Puro participate in a live online panel discussion on how they navigate the industry in a post covid world, casting your favourite films and how to spot a star.

Raising Films Ireland Raising Films Ireland is the Irish chapter of the advocacy and support group for parents and carers in the screen industry. More, supporting and advocating for the rights of parents and carers in the screen industries, will launch the ground-breaking results of its first report at Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival. The Pursuit Of Change surveyed over 450 professionals and it reveals the shocking extent to which a ‘lost generation’ has been forced to choose between a career and home life because of a lack of flexibility and prejudice. The research team which was led by Raising Films Ireland Board member, Dr Susan Liddy (MIC, University of Limerick) included Dr Anne O Brien, (Maynooth University) and Fergal Rhatigan (Maynooth University). The panel on the day will include Anna Rogers (director/producer), Lenny Abrahamson (director), Jody O’Neill (playwright), Macdara Kelleher (producer).

Continuing the Festival’s local community outreach, the Screen 8 programme this year has been extended to the older people in the community of Dublin 8 who, with the guidance of filmmaker Paul Farren created their own short film which will be premiered at the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival on February 25th. In addition, the Older Film Critics initiative, facilitated by journalist Esther McCarthy, will create an informal education space for more mature people to engage with international and older-authored/classic and independent cinema. Participants from both initiatives will be joined by representatives from Public Health for an Older People On Screen Panel discussion on the importance of representation on screen, and the positive mental and physical effects of cultural engagement.

This year the Festival will present a small selection of films with HOH subtitles, or ‘closed captioning’, this additional capacity is to ensure the widest possible audience can participate in the Festival. HOH subtitles refers to subtitles specifically intended for people who are Deaf or hard of hearing. These subtitles are shown on-screen in specially advertised screenings. The selection of films are: Róise & Frank, Nitram, The Worst Person in the World, Bergman Island, and My Old School (second screening).

The Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival and NCAD have collaborated over the last few years on an exhibition of bespoke posters for films screening in the Festival, NCAD Poster Exhibition. The highly imaginative, original approach to the film posters showcases the breadth and variety of the Festival, and also the Irish and international nature of the programme. This year the exhibition will be on display at The Light House Cinema from 21st February for the duration of the Festival.

The 2022 Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival box office is now open at www.diff.ie