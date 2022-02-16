Watch the unsettling trailer for Kate Dolan’s You Are Not My Mother

Wildcard Distribution Wildcard Distribution is an Irish film distributor established in early 2013 specialising in new and fresh approaches to distribution. More and Signature Entertainment have released the official trailer and artwork for Irish writer/director Kate Dolan’s highly-anticipated psychological horror thriller You Are Not My Mother.

The trailer release comes ahead of the film's sold-out Irish premiere at the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival later this month.

Rooted in eerie Irish folklore, the creepy and unsettling chiller which is the debut feature from Kate Dolan is the latest feature from the makers of the award-winning horrors Vivarium and Sea Fever and stars Carolyn Bracken (Dublin Murders), Paul Reid (Vikings, Ritual), Ingrid Craigie (Blood, Seven Days in Entebbe), Jordanne Jones (Metal Heart, I Used To Live Here) and last year’s VMDIFF Aer Lingus Discovery Award winner Hazel Doupe (Float Like a Butterfly, Calm with Horses).

Char’s mother, Angela (Bracken), has inexplicably disappeared. All that remains is her abandoned car. When she returns home without explanation the following evening, it becomes clear to Char (Doupe) and her grandmother, Rita (Craigie), that something is amiss. She might look and sound the same but Angela’s behaviour has become increasingly frightening, as if she has been replaced by a malevolent force. As Halloween night looms, a night steeped in ancient myth and legend, Char realizes that she is the only one who can save her, even if it means potentially losing her forever.

The film debuted at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival to great acclaim and picked up the Jury Prize for Best Film at the Gerardmer Film Festival in France. It is set to screen at the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival (VMDIFF) this month where writer/director Kate Dolan is nominated for a Discovery Award and will also screen at FrightFest in Glasgow next month.

You Are Not My Mother was produced Deirdre Levins for Fantastic Films (Vivarium, Sea Fever) with funding from Screen Ireland.

It will be released by Wildcard in Irish cinemas on 4th March and by Signature Entertainment in UK cinemas and across digital platforms on 8th April.