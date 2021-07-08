Seán Breathnach’s Foscadh to premiere at 33rd Galway Film Fleadh

Set in the stunning wild mountains of north Connemara, Foscadh (Shelter) is a delayed coming-of-age tale that will have you rooting for its hapless hero as he takes his first tentative steps into adulthood.

Written and directed by Seán Breathnach, Foscadh is based on characters created by award-winning novelist Donal Ryan in his book The Thing About December. It tells the story of naïve recluse John Cunliffe who is suddenly propelled into manhood at the ripe old age of 28. When his over-protective parents pass away, friendless John inherits mountain land that sits in the way of a lucrative wind-farm development where he is forced to navigate the choppy waters of trust, vengeance and romance for the first time.

This 90 minute feature film was shot in Corr na Móna in County Galway and stars Dónall Ó Héalaí (Arracht), Fionnuala Flaherty (Out of Innocence) and Cillian Ó Gairbhí (Blood), and is produced by Paddy Hayes (Corp + Anam).

Dónall Ó Héalaí in Foscadh

Foscadh is a striking first feature that deals in universal and individual truths about Irish masculinity, human avarice & desire, and the beauty & loneliness of rural Ireland. William Fitzgerald, Galway Film Fleadh Programmer

Imagine how dramatic it is for a young-cosseted man to emerge into his own life for the first time. What unfolds is a soul-enriching tale that will leave the audience imagining the rest of John Cunliffe’s life long after the credits roll. Paddy Hayes, Producer – Magamedia

I think this is an especially Irish tale about heritage, memory, and inheritance, and sometimes people get so caught up in the past that you lose sight of their present – and so it is for John, our main character. He is the beautiful, sensitive, beating heart of this story, and finds himself in a situation like many recluses in rural Ireland do, where the most straightforward encounters become major dramas for him. It is totally compelling to see the world through his eyes.” Seán Breathnach, Director

The screening on July 23rd at the 33rd Galway Film Fleadh coincides with the launch of the film’s sumptuous soundtrack album by acclaimed Icelandic composer, Sin Fang, on the INNI Music label.

Foscadh is part of the Cine4 scheme funded by Screen Ireland Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland (FÉ/SI) is the national development agency for Irish filmmaking and the Irish film, television and animation industry., TG4 and the BAI, and is proudly produced by Galway-based production company Magamedia.

The film will be released nationwide by Eclipse Pictures early in 2022.

Tickets for the premiere of Foscadh and for the entire 33rd Galway Film Fleadh are on sale now.