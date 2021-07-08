Trailer released for Philip Doherty’s Redemption of a Rogue

Wildcard Distribution Wildcard Distribution is an Irish film distributor established in early 2013 specialising in new and fresh approaches to distribution. More has launched the official trailer for Cavan-set comedy Redemption of a Rogue which is coming to Irish and UK cinemas soon.

Redemption of a Rogue, the first feature film from the award-winning playwright Philip Doherty (Pilgrim) follows Jimmy, played by Cavan native Aaron Monaghan (MAZE, Assassin’s Creed), on his road to salvation after returning to his hometown. Stuck in a Groundhog Day-like purgatory, Jimmy embarks on a sacrificial and outlandish journey to rid himself of his guilt and shame from the past, ultimately redeeming himself through love.

The eclectic cast from Irish stage and screen includes Aisling O’Mara and Kieran Roche along with comedian Kevin McGahern (Republic of Telly), the Oscar-nominated screenwriter Shane Connaughton (My Left Foot), and author Pat McCabe (The Butcher Boy, Breakfast on Pluto).

Since premiering at the Galway Film Fleadh last year where it picked up two major awards – Best Irish Film and Best Irish First Feature, it has garnered international critical acclaim and recently scooped the Best Director award (Philip Doherty) at the Kimolos International Film Festival in Greece.

“Doherty’s assured debut has enough laughter, warmth and eccentricity to win hearts in Ireland … and far beyond.” Screen International

Redemption of a Rogue was produced by Emma Foley and Tamryn Reinecke for Pale Rebel Productions.