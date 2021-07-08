Ryan McMullan: Debut to World Premiere at 33rd Galway Film Fleadh

Ryan McMullan: Debut, a new music documentary about singer songwriter Ryan McMullan will have its World Premiere at the 33rd Galway Film Fleadh.

The film will screen to a live audience in Galway on 24th July followed by a Q&A with the star himself and film director Brendan Byrne.

Ryan McMullan: Debut is a BBC Northern Ireland and YellowMoon funded film produced by Fine Point Films and Cyprus Avenue films. The documentary follows the up-and-coming singer songwriter as he prepared for the release of his debut album.

The film centres around a 4-day recording and listening session in Cruit Island, County Donegal at the end of 2019, where Ryan and his team assess all the songs competing for a place on the album.

Against this majestic landscape, we get to know the film’s key players – the film’s principal, Ryan McMullan, his artist/mentor Foy Vance and manager/drummer Paul ‘Hammy’ Hamilton. Threaded throughout is the back story of how Ryan has reached this point, including footage from his support tours with Ed Sheeran and Snow Patrol.

Ryan McMullan: Debut

I grew up watching music documentaries every weekend with my friends, dreaming about being an act or artist that has a documentary made about them. I never thought in a million years that it would become a reality. What began as a daunting opportunity ended up being one of the most fascinating projects I’ve been involved with so far. I am very flattered and honored to be involved in this film and I hope everyone enjoys it. Warts and all. Ryan McMullan

This film grew out of my own passion for music. When I first heard one of Ryan’s songs, I loved it and knew he was going to be Northern Ireland’s next major singer-songwriter. Mainly, this film is a study of talent and dedication, about one following their dream wherever it may take you. Brendan J. Byrne, Director and Creative Director – Cyprus Avenue Films

The team behind the film have been documenting Ryan’s career for the best part of four years.

Ryan and his team have worked tirelessly to get to this point in his career and we’ve been privileged to have been on hand to document a large portion of that. Their work ethic and love for their own craft has been infectious. We are excited for what the future holds for Ryan. Andrew Tully, Producer – Fine Point Films

The premiere of Ryan McMullan: Debut will take place as an outdoor event at the Galway Film Fleadh on 24 July at 3pm. To book tickets to the Ryan McMullan event, click here. For a full listing of Galway Film Fleadh, click here.