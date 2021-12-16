Netflix’s Anne Mensah to speak at the FÍS TV Summit

An annual staple in the Irish screen events calendar, the FÍS TV Summit (Fís) promises to deliver an array of interactive events, panels, and interviews from 25th – 27th January 2022 on the subject of television drama. Returning as an online conference again in 2022, the record-breaking symposium will host Anne Mensah, VP of Original Content at Netflix, as its keynote speaker.

Presented by the Galway Film Centre, the 2022 Conference offering is designed to support and connect the Irish television community in light of what has been another challenging period and will deliver the flagship moments, with bespoke industry initiatives, that have become integral to Fís.

Speaking directly to Irish content creators, Fís will welcome Netflix’s Anne Mensah to the January event. Currently, the Vice President of Original Content at Netflix, prior to this Mensah was Director of Drama and Sky Studios at Sky UK. Before joining Sky, she was the Head of Independent Drama at the BBC as well as Head of Drama for BBC Scotland. Anne has commissioned a wide variety of internationally acclaimed dramas such as the BBC’s Wallander with Kenneth Branagh, BAFTA award-winning Patrick Melrose starring Benedict Cumberbatch for Sky/Showtime, John Ridley’s political drama Guerrilla as well as BAFTA and Emmy award-winning Sky/HBO drama, Chernobyl.

Following the successful 2021 virtual format which attracted an audience from across the world, Fís will offer Irish screen professionals a series of online sessions across three days from January 25th – 27th, 2022 covering essential topics including tv drama development and the creative process, financing, production, broadcast, and distribution. An extended version of the Fís Project Clinic in association with MediaXchange and the National Talent Academy for Film & Television will also return for 2022.

2021 was an outstanding year for Irish television drama and creative talent despite the adversities presented. We are excited to continue to support the sector through the FÍS TV Summit with the return of some of our most successful webinar formats as well as some new and innovative additions. Our priority is to ensure that Fís is widely accessible to the screen community and we encourage those under-represented to join us in January 2022. We are especially excited to welcome Anne Mensah of Netflix this year. I would like to thank our partners, sponsors, and advisory committee for their continued support, advice, and guidance. Jade Murphy, Fís Programmer

Register Now:

Further details on the Fís schedule will be announced in due course as will details of participants and speakers. Registration for Fís is now open. Tickets for the virtual Summit are free but will be limited so be sure to register early HERE.