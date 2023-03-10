Screen Ireland’s Regional Support Fund is now open for applications

Fís Éireann / Screen Ireland has announced a new International and Additional Film and TV Production Support Scheme with a focus on production within the regions – the Regional Production Support Fund.

This production loanoffsets the additional costs associated with producing in regional areas of Ireland (defined as outside the Dublin / Wicklow area).

The development of film and television production activity and jobs across regional Ireland remains a key priority for Screen Ireland. 47% of the local Irish feature film and TV drama in Screen Ireland’s 2023 slate were produced or filmed on location in regional areas, including Donegal, Limerick, Clare, Galway and Mayo.

The scheme is open to applications from Irish production companies in relation to projects that would be interested in basing their production in the regional areas of the Republic of Ireland but face significant additional spend and cost being incurred in such circumstances (to include key infrastructure and personnel).

Amounts available will be across two strands of activity:

Strand One

Local Film and TV Production Support

Film and Television projects with total budgets in excess of €1,000,000 will be able to apply for a maximum loan of €200,000.

Companies must be in receipt of a Screen Ireland production loan offer and have a regional spend ratio of at least 2:1.

Screen Ireland can provide up to 65% of the total budget for the project.

Strand Two

Live Action International

(2A)

Film and Television projects with Admissible Irish Creative Expenditure between €10,000,000 and €20,000,000 will be able to apply for a maximum loan of up to €500,000.

Companies must demonstrate a production spend leverage of at least 20:1.

(2B)

Film and Television projects with Admissible Irish Creative Expenditure of more than €20,000,000 will be able to apply for a maximum loan of up to €750,000.

Companies must demonstrate a production spend leverage of at least 30:1.

The Loan will be awarded based on a consideration of the total additional regional spend which is the total of all justified local shooting and production expenses to include location fees, travel, accommodation, per diems, local suppliers and services, catering and salaries for cast and crew.

Applications will be considered on a rolling basis until funds are expended.

For full details on the fund, application requirements and criteria for assessment: