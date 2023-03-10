SDGI launch new documentary training programme, Exploring Reality

The Screen Directors Guild (SDGI) has announced EXPLORING REALITY, a new training initiative for directors that will take place between 28th March – 20th June, 2023 in Dublin.

Designed to provide directors with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive in today’s evolving ecosystem of filmmaking, the series will feature a range of in-depth workshops and masterclasses from Irish and international directors of great scope and talent. There will be opportunities to meet with industry experts, funding bodies and distributors, and editors and writers will also feature, in a programme that will run over a period of 4 months. The programme is divided into a number of different modules and the time commitment will be 2-3 days per month.

From pre-production planning to post-production editing, the training will cover all aspects of the documentary directing process. Directors will learn from some of the most accomplished and respected names in the documentary world. The training is both practical (learning specific technical skills such as self-shooting) and conceptual (project development and visual storytelling skills) aimed at experienced filmmakers, with limited spaces for those who are at an earlier juncture in their career.

Today’s Exploring Reality announcement is a great milestone for the Documentary Alliance of the Screen Directors Guild of Ireland. We are extremely happy to have assembled such a diverse, comprehensive training programme for SDGI members and we can’t wait to share more announcements with our directors later this month. Martina Durac, Curator of the Programme and Board member of the Screen Directors Guild of Ireland

Registration for the series is now open, with the first module set to begin on March 28th, 2023. Interested directors, members of SDGI can visit the series website at ww.sdgi.ie to learn more and register.