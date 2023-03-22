Virgin Media Television, RTÉ and IADT announce new Creative Futures Academy course

Virgin Media Television and RTÉ, together with Creative Futures Academy, have announced applications are now open for their new course in IADT Professional Training for Live Studio Broadcasts.

This innovative three-week course will take place from 6th June 2023, where participants will learn from industry experts and practice in broadcast standard facilities. The training course will be based in The National Film School at IADT, with a one-week work placement at Ireland’s top broadcasters, Virgin Media Television and RTÉ

The one-week work placement in the fast-paced studios of either Virgin Media Television or RTÉ will provide an opportunity to develop participants’ own abilities and gain new, unique skills in live studio production with hands-on learning in a live gallery environment.

Virgin Media Television is delighted to support training and development in the Broadcast sector and welcomes the opportunity to collaborate with IADT, RTÉ and Creative Futures Academy. Áine Ní Chaoindealbháin, Deputy Managing Director – Virgin Media Television

RTÉ believes this partnership is not just a unique opportunity for students to get real broadcast experience, but for broadcasters to find fresh talent. Creative Futures Academy allows students to take the next real step in their career while also getting top-notch academic qualifications. Kevin Burns, Head of RTÉ Learn and Access

IADT has an excellent track record in offering fit-for-sector education. The professional training course will be delivered by industry leaders in audio, vision mixing, gallery operations and camera lighting. I look forward to working with Virgin Media Television and RTÉ on this new and bespoke Creative Futures Academy course. David Cooper, IADT Course Lecturer

The course offers 18 places, including a small number of free places for supported scholarships and is built on three strands: Content Creation | Production Operations | Technical Competencies. These include the technical competencies required including audio, lighting, camera operation, vision mixing and production assistance, in a full professional HD broadcast gallery and related technical equipment. The scholarships offer the opportunity for learners to unlock their creative talent and align with each partner’s commitment to diversity and inclusion in education and the workplace.

This course is aimed primarily at existing professionals with at least 2 years of experience working in the broadcast industries who are interested in upskilling and/or reskilling in one of these key areas: Lighting Operator (including vision control), Studio Camera Operator, Vision-mixer, Sound Operator, Floor Manager, or Production Assistant / Broadcast Co-Ordinator.

On successful completion of this course, participants will receive a Level 9 Certificate in Multi-Camera Television from IADT.

The closing date for applications is 5th May 2023 at 4 pm.

For more information, please visit: