Careers in Animation day at IFI on March 30th

IFI Education will present Careers in Animation Day on Thursday, March 30th, a morning event for 15-18 year-olds interested in discovering more about the animation industry.

The event is aimed at Transition Year-and-up students interested in learning more about careers in all facets of animation, from 2D to 3D, from stop motion to motion graphics. The event, taking place from 10.00 – 13.00 in the Irish Film Institute in Dublin’s Temple Bar on Thursday, March 30th, will feature talks, guests, screenings and more.

With the animation industry booming, we’re extending our annual Careers in Screen programme for the first time to a separate Careers in Animation event, with the support and expertise of the Animation Talent Academy. Young people can hear from industry guests about their work ranging from the exciting and innovative projects of Studio Meala to the different roles involved in a production. Alicia McGivern, Head of Education – IFI

Guests include Deirdre Barry, Programme Director, National Talent Academy for Animation; Studio Meala, the award-winning creative and collaborative animation studio based; an Animation Talent Academy panel; and portfolio tips and hints with Animation graduate Chloe O’Connor, IFI Membership Assistant.

Tickets are on sale for €5 here: www.ifi.ie/film/careers-in-animation/