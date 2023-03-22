New sponsors announced for Irish Animation Awards

Animation Ireland has announced that Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland and RTÉ will be the headline sponsors for the 2023 Irish Animation Awards. This year’s ceremony takes place in Galway on Saturday 27th May.

Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland and RTÉ have been heavily involved in supporting the Irish Animation Awards since its inaugural ceremony in 2015. This year’s other sponsors include Northern Ireland Screen, Coimisiún na Meán, Creative Europe Ireland, Enterprise Ireland, Nickelodeon and Milkshake!

The awards are the premier event in the Irish animation calendar and celebrate the creative brilliance and talent of the Irish animation sector. With awards in 22 categories and the judging is now underway by a panel of leading industry professionals.

Once again we are thrilled to have the wonderful support of Screen Ireland and RTÉ, who have been fully behind us since the first Irish Animation Awards in 2015. I must also extend a huge thank you to all of our other sponsors who play such an important role in supporting Irish animation and making this event happen. Once again, the talent and quality of productions this year has been immense and it is going to be a brilliant event showcasing the best of Irish animation. Ronan McCabe, Chief Executive – Animation Ireland

Winners of each category will receive a statuette designed by animator, film maker and teacher Eimhín McNamara. The statuette resembles a Phenakistoscope, an early animation device used to create an illusion of motion.

Animation Ireland is the trade association for Ireland’s animation studios, representing forty-two member studios, that employ more than two thousand people on the island of Ireland. The sector has seen meteoric growth in recent years, with the industry now generating almost €200 million for the economy annually, as Irish animation projects are viewed in over 180 countries worldwide.

For more details on the Irish Animation Awards please visit www.irishanimationawards.ie