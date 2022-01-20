Critically acclaimed BELLE coming to Irish cinemas

BELLE, the eagerly awaited new feature animation from Academy Award-nominated writer/director Mamoru Hosoda (Mirai), will be released in Irish cinemas on 4th February. Any fans of Hosoda’s work have to check out his latest work. From what has been going around the circuits this is another smash hit you don’t want to miss.

The Irish premiere screening of the anime, hosted by the Japanese Film Festival Ireland, will take place in Light House Cinema in Smithfield, Dublin on Saturday, January the 29th.

Tickets for this screening are now on sale through the Light House Cinema website.

The beauty of BELLE

Suzu is a 17-year-old high school student living in a rural village with her father. For years, she has only been a shadow of herself. One day she enters “U”, a virtual world of 5 billion members on the internet. There she is not Suzu anymore but Belle, a world-famous singer. She soon meets with a mysterious creature. Together they embark on a journey of adventures, challenges, and love, in their quest of becoming who they truly are.

BELLE which was produced by Studio Chizu had its world premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in 2021. At this festival, it received critical acclaim and a reported 14-minute standing ovation.

The animation will be released in cinemas across Ireland on the 4th February by Wildcard Distribution Wildcard Distribution is an Irish film distributor established in early 2013 specialising in new and fresh approaches to distribution. More on behalf on National Amusements.

