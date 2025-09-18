The Glassworker – A stunning piece of art with cracks

Reader Rating 0 Votes 3.5

Out this week in Irish cinemas is Pakistan’s first hand-drawn feature, The Glassworker. Starring Art Malik, Sacha Dhawan and Anjli Mohindra, The Glassworker is the directorial debut of Usman Riaz.

This film has been submitted to the 2025 Oscars for Best International Feature Film, and I wish them all the luck. The Glassworker is a story about young glassblower, Vincent (Dhawan), who learns from the hands of his father, Tomas (Malik). Growing up in his idyllic village, following his passion is sadly short-lived as war comes to his home. With it comes a new face to the village, Alliz (Mohindra), the daughter of the general who will lead their people to war. Though his father hates the war and those affiliated with it, Vincent strikes up a quick and lasting friendship with Alliz. Along the way, war and ideals will test their relationship.

It’s like the Sun lives in there

What first struck me about The Glassworker was the animation. The style is eerily reminiscent of Studio Ghibli. This isn’t so much a deliberate effort as more likely a result of the animators learning under Studio Ghibli and Studio Ponoc producer, Geoffrey Wexler. This is both a pro and a con for the film, as I found the animation commendable, but far too similar to Studio Ghibli to allow it to feel like it had its own personality. The animation was also quite rigid at times, with the characters’ movement a notable issue at times.

There is, however, a charm to this unpolished element of the animation. Also, the colours are quite vibrant and warm, allowing the main locale, which is Vincent’s hometown, to glow with life. On top of that, the backgrounds are gorgeous. They look like stunning paintings, awash with colour and life. I actually look forward to seeing how Mano Animation Studios grows and evolves. After all, this is the first hand-drawn animation out of Pakistan, and because of that, I do tip my hat to them.

Glass was always going to be my life

Another element that works in concert with the animation is the score of The Glassworker, and it may be the best element of the film. It’s emotive and full of powerful notes that tug at the heartstrings of the audience. As the film comes crashing to an emotionally charged third act, the score is in perfect harmony with it. I loved it.

I only wish that the acting was up to par with the rest of the film. At times, the characters feel as rigid as some of the animation sections, which is such a shame, because the story is quite engaging. The messages and themes about anti-war hit you over the head hard, but as I said in my Superman review, we don’t live in a time where subtlety is rewarded.

The Glassworker is a fascinating film. It is something that should be celebrated, flaws and all. I welcome new artists to the stage and look forward to their contributions.

Stay tuned to Scannain for more news, reviews and interviews.