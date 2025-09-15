Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle – An electrifying opening act

Reader Rating 0 Votes 4

Out now in Irish cinemas is Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle, the first in a trilogy of films which will end the celebrated anime. Demon Slayer is a brilliant anime that follows Tanjiro and his demon sister, Nezuko, as they try to return her to her human life. Along the way, the pair join the Demon Slayer Corps so they can track down and kill Muzan the Demon Lord. If they can achieve this, Nezuko will be saved.

Over the years, Tanjiro, Nezuko, and their allies Inosuke and Zenitsu have fought hard battles against terrifying demonic opponents. Now going into the Infinite Castle, the stakes could not be higher. They’re closer than ever to finding and killing Muzan. Unfortunately, between him and them is an endless horde of demons, headlined by his generals, the remaining Upper Moons. Can they defeat the Upper Moons, restore Nezuko’s humanity, and will they all survive? These are the questions fans have been waiting to be answered for years.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle is a fascinating film in that it is a love letter to fans of the anime/manga. However, there is also a nagging feeling that makes this feel like a cash grab. I’ve noticed that within the fandom, a lot of people believe that this easily could have been a season. Instead, the studio decided to pad out 47 chapters (issues) into a trilogy of films. I myself don’t have a big problem with this. The experience of seeing Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle on the big screen was exceptional. It didn’t stop me from noticing, though, that certain parts of the film’s pacing felt like breaking points for a televised season. Which did take me out of the film at points.

As well as that, the film is not made for non-fans. If you don’t know what this film is about heading in, you will be as lost as the demon slayers falling through the corridors of the infinite castle. Ultimately, though, that is something that seems to occur in cinema a lot now. With every Marvel movie, there is homework to do. Also, one of the other big releases, Downton Abbey, has years of preknowledge required to fully enjoy it. With this in mind, I didn’t care that much and just let myself fall into Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle.

Set your heart ablaze

I loved this film; it is a hell of an opening act. Having fallen in love with these characters over the years, seeing them enter the endgame of their journey is a truly emotional one. Each subplot is part of a bloody and beautiful tapestry that is full of stunning animation. I have to say this is the epitome of the animation that all fans of the anime fell in love with back in 2019. The colours and the elements that they represent are roaring with vibrancy, and I loved every moment of it. There are weaker fights, choreography-wise, but that is down to personal preference in my opinion.

My personal favourite is the clash between Tanjiro, Gyo, and Akaza. The reason is twofold. The fight is electric, with easily the best fight choreography in it. Second, there are much higher emotional stakes. Akaza killed a mentor of Tanjiro, and Tanjiro is out for blood.

The score is also quite emotional. With the same team being utilised from the original anime, there is a wonderful sense of unity in its execution. There is a sense of genuine hope as humans face off against the purest form of stagnation and death. It all comes together to craft something quite intense and impressive. It will shock you, make you laugh, bring you to tears, and entertain you, especially if you’re a fan of animation. I cannot express enough how absolutely stunning the animation is in this film. The fights are both visual and emotional gut punches.

Overall, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle is a brilliant film. One that I believe fans of anime will enjoy and fans of Demon Slayer will adore. Now, like many others out there, I’m waiting until 2027 when part two hits cinemas. It’s going to be a long wait, but I’ll practise my breath techniques while I wait.

